How much you could save under proposed childcare changes

Blair MP Shayne Neumann and ALP leader Anthony Albanese visited Cribb Street Childcare Centre in Ipswich last week to promote the party’s proposed changes to the childcare sector.

LABOR has released an online tool so families can work out how much money they will save on childcare according to the party’s proposed changes to the sector.

The party says 97 per cent of families will be better off.

ALP leader Anthony Albanese was in Ipswich on Friday to spruik the policy alongside Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

If Mr Albanese is voted in as Prime Minister at the next federal election, he says he will increase the maximum childcare subsidy rate from 85 per cent to 90 per cent.

The annual subsidy cap of $10,560 per child in place for families earning between $189,390 and $353,680 will also be scrapped.

According to the calculator, a family earning $120,000 a year before tax living in the 4350 postcode who sends one kid to childcare three days a week and pays $50 a day before the subsidy will save between $500 and $1000 annually.

Mr Neumann said a young and rapidly growing city like Ipswich was already being weighed down by the cost of living and Labor’s plan would put more money in parents’ pockets.

Childcare fees have risen by 35.9 per cent since 2013, when the Coalition was elected.

During the March quarter, the average weekly hours of child care use per child in Queensland was 31.7 hours.

The average hourly child care fee during the March quarter was $10, which was an increase of 4.4 per cent since the march quarter last year.

The total estimated expenditure for childcare subsidies for the March quarter was $1.94 billion, according to data from the Federal Government.

“Labor’s plan will remove financial barriers that disincentivize second income earners, predominantly women, to work full-time,” he said.

“A Labor Government will keep working to fix Australia’s broken child care system, which currently locks out more than 100,000 families because they just can’t afford it.

“It has created a financial disincentive for many second wage earners to work full time, or even increase their hours.”

Mr Neumann said the Productivity Commission will conduct a comprehensive review of the sector with the aim of implementing a universal 90 per cent subsidy for all families.

“The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will design a price regulation mechanism to shed light on costs and fees and drive them down for good,” he said.

“In addition, the ACCC will examine the relationship between funding, fees, profits and educators’ salaries.”

