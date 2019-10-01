How much? USQ grads earn highest starting salary

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said the results reflected the University's continued focus on high quality education and producing job-ready graduates.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said the results reflected the University's continued focus on high quality education and producing job-ready graduates. David Martinelli

UNIVERSITY of Southern Queensland graduates have the highest starting salary in the country for the third consecutive year according to the 2020 Good Universities Guide.

The guide, which uses Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching data, found the median starting salary for USQ graduates was $65,200, the joint highest in Australia.

USQ is also the number one university in Queensland for Student Support and second in Australia for Social Equity.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said the results reflected the University's continued focus on high quality education and producing job-ready graduates.

"We have partnered with industry and listened to students and these results are reflective of this focus,” she said.

"At USQ we strive to create a learning environment that is exciting and innovative using the latest in digital learning technology and research.

"Our staff and students are the reason for these results and why USQ is a vibrant, stimulating and supportive place to work and study.”

The guide criteria is broken down into quality of educational experience, overall employment rates of graduates and the median salary of graduates from different universities across Australia.

USQ's Engineering programs topped the list ranking number one in Australia for graduates in full-time employment and graduate starting salary.

The University was awarded five-star ratings for Starting Salary, Full-Time Employment, Social Equity and First-Generation.

"We are committed to providing a quality education to all regardless of background,” Professor Mackenzie said.

"Our programs and practices are equitable and accessible which includes a number of pathways to access higher education.”