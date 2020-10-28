Menu
A group of sacked Ipswich councillors who sued the council will have to pay $40,000 to cover the council’s court costs. This group included councillors Sheila Ireland and Paul Tully, who were returned to office this year.
Council News

How much sacked councillors will have to pay back council

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Oct 2020 9:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE group of sacked Ipswich councillors who sued the council for unfair dismissal will have to pay $40,000 to cover the council’s court costs.

The case brought by former councillors Wayne Wendt, Cheryl Bromage, David Pahlke, David Morrison, Charlie Pisasale and current councillors Paul Tully and Sheila Ireland was dismissed by the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission in January.

Industrial Commissioner Minna Knight was satisfied an employment relationship between the councillors and Ipswich City Council did not exist at the time the council was dismissed.

As a result, she ordered the councillors pay the council’s court costs last month.

The entire council was sacked in August 2018 but Mr Tully and Mrs Ireland were returned to office in March.

The final figure agreed between the two parties came to $39,263.25, council CEO David Farmer confirmed.

“This matter was handled under council’s insurance policy and the recovery of funds is in the hands of the insurer,” he said.

“Council has no further involvement in the matter.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

