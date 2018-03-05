Menu
How much rain Ipswich should expect today

Helen Spelitis
by
5th Mar 2018 6:28 AM

YOU might need an umbrella today. 

Rain is expected most of the day in Ipswich offering some relief from last night's humid conditions. 

At 10.30 last night, it was still above 25C in Ipswich. 

Ipswich residents awoke to the sound of gentle rain and a cool change. 

That rain is expected to continue most of the day with a chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. 

So far about 6mm has been recorded at the Ambereley weather station. 

The BoM says there is a 95% chance the rain will continue all day, but that may only amount to less than 10mm of total rainfall. 

There's a 50% chance of more than 8mm fallen across Ipswich today, however, heavy falls could top that up if a thunderstorm develops. 

Today will reach a top of 26C. 

Meanwhile, an evening storm delivered almost 100mm to parts of southeast Queensland yesterday with 99mm recorded in one hour at Mt Mee. 

The dangerous thunderstorms passed south of the Sunshine Coast about 6pm with Redcliffe, Boondall, Kilcoy, Linfield, Jimna, Burpengary, Caboolture, Scarborough and Beachmere most affected. 

Later, the storm activity moved across the Sunshine Coast region with 36mm recorded in an hour at West Woombye and 33mm at the Baroon Pocket Dam boat ramp.

Don't forget flash flooding can present a serious hazard. More here

