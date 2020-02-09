How much rain Ipswich did get and how much is still to come?

IPSWICH got a soaking over the past week and while there is a very high chance of more rainfall in the coming days, it will die down as we get closer to the weekend.

The Ipswich rain gauge recorded 66mm over Saturday until 9am Sunday morning and the Amberley gauge recorded 76mm over the same period.

Over the past week, the Amberley gauge recorded 148mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said more rain is on the way this week.

"It's continuing to be a bit of a wet one for now," she said.

"(On Monday) we're forecasting between 15-30mm for Ipswich which is steadily decreasing over the coming days down to 15-25mm and petering off to the end of the week.

"We're expecting to get some higher totals in localised areas but generally across the whole area the places which could be getting heavier rainfalls are becoming more and more isolated.

"There's a chance of heavier rainfall on the cards but there should be less and less locations recording heavier falls."

The bureau is predicting 90 per cent chance of rain today, Tuesday and Wednesday, down to 40 per cent on Saturday.

Thunderstorms are likely across Tuesday and Wednesday.