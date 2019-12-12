Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Margaret Midkiffe at Gatton got 17mm of rain overnight.
Margaret Midkiffe at Gatton got 17mm of rain overnight. Margaret Midkiffe
Weather

How much rain did Ipswich get last night?

NavaroneF
by
12th Dec 2019 6:30 AM

RESIDENTS received between nothing and 50mm of rain last night despite some areas of Brisbane flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a 60 per cent change of rain today with a top of 37C.

The forecast expects a storm similar to last nights with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, possibly severe.

Light winds will become northeasterly 20-25km/h in the early afternoon and then drop off in the evening.

Friday there is a 70 per cent chance of rain with similar conditions, with rain most likely in the morning and afternoon, however the mercury will only hit 32C.

Kimberly Loss's rain gauge at Pine Mountain recorded 15mm last night.
Kimberly Loss's rain gauge at Pine Mountain recorded 15mm last night. Kimberly Loss

More Stories

Show More
drought ipswich rain storm weather wind
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restaurant serving free meals on Christmas Day

        premium_icon Restaurant serving free meals on Christmas Day

        News As families rip open presents and tuck into a lavish lunch on Christmas Day, the isolated members of our society are pushed further out of mind.

        Designer reveals what to expect at Christmas Wonderland

        premium_icon Designer reveals what to expect at Christmas Wonderland

        News Expect to be wowed with more than double the lights and fun and this year’s...

        Toys pulled from shelves posed ‘significant threat’ to kids

        premium_icon Toys pulled from shelves posed ‘significant threat’ to kids

        News Five unsafe toys have been removed from Queensland retailers’ shelves, with some of...

        Thousands of extra chooks to descend on Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon Thousands of extra chooks to descend on Lockyer Valley

        News Expansions at two separate poultry farms to go ahead after getting green light from...