How much rain did Ipswich get last night?
RESIDENTS received between nothing and 50mm of rain last night despite some areas of Brisbane flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a 60 per cent change of rain today with a top of 37C.
The forecast expects a storm similar to last nights with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, possibly severe.
Light winds will become northeasterly 20-25km/h in the early afternoon and then drop off in the evening.
Friday there is a 70 per cent chance of rain with similar conditions, with rain most likely in the morning and afternoon, however the mercury will only hit 32C.