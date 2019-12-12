How much rain did Ipswich get last night?

Margaret Midkiffe at Gatton got 17mm of rain overnight.

RESIDENTS received between nothing and 50mm of rain last night despite some areas of Brisbane flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a 60 per cent change of rain today with a top of 37C.

The forecast expects a storm similar to last nights with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, possibly severe.

Light winds will become northeasterly 20-25km/h in the early afternoon and then drop off in the evening.

Friday there is a 70 per cent chance of rain with similar conditions, with rain most likely in the morning and afternoon, however the mercury will only hit 32C.