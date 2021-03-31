How much new councillors have cost us since election

Elected representatives were returned to Ipswich in April last year.

Elected representatives were returned to Ipswich in April last year.

IPSWICH ratepayers have paid their new councillors more than $1.3 million in wages and expenses since they took office almost a year ago.

The city welcomed back elected representatives in April last year after 18 months of administration under the leadership of Greg Chemello.

Ipswich City Council’s Transparency and Integrity Hub keeps track of what councillors are claiming each month and the value of each claim.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding is paid almost $4000 a week on top of super.

Mayor Teresa Harding is paid almost $4000 a week, on top of $372 in super, while Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle takes home $2660 a week and $320 in super.

All other councillors are paid $2350 a week, about $280 for super and a weekly $375 car allowance.

This is on top of the more than $1 million to be paid to councillor support staff a year to help elected representatives deal with resident complaints and queries.

Office supplies, photocopying, printing, phone and data costs, name badges, wreaths, business cards, logos for hard hats, QT subscriptions and boots are common expenses claimed by most councillors in their first year.

As of the end of February, Cr Harding has been paid $221,760.

She claimed $159 to attend the Local Government Association of Queensland conference on the Gold Coast in October and $204 for accommodation and travel.

The city’s first ever female mayor also claimed $500 to attend the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce’s Marquee Business Awards in November.



In division 1, councillors Sheila Ireland and Jacob Madsen have been paid $138,888 and $134,392 respectively as of the end of February.

Cr Ireland claimed $1300 for registration for the same three-day LGAQ conference, $159 to attend the event’s gala dinner and $203 for accommodation and travel.

In division 2, councillors Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic have been paid $137,907 and $137,829 respectively as of the end of February.

Cr Tully was paid $159 to attend the gala dinner at the LGAQ conference, $305 for travel and accommodation to the event and $512 for ‘deductible fees in relation to insurance claim’.

In division 3, councillors Marnie Doyle and Andrew Fechner have been paid $155,226 and $134,896 respectively as of the end of February.

Both claimed $250 for a pop-up office, while Cr Doyle claimed $1300 for registration for the LGAQ conference and $203 for travel and accommodation for the event.

In division 3, councillors Russell Milligan and Kate Kunzelmann have been paid $138,739 and $136,810 respectively as of the end of February.

Cr Milligan claimed $1300 for registration for the LGAQ conference, $204 for accommodation and travel and $159 for attendance.

