How much new councillors are paid, how much they claimed

The first Ipswich City Council meeting of 2020.

IPSWICH City Council’s annual report has revealed how much each member of the new council has claimed, and how much they’ve earnt, in their first few months in the job.

Section 186 of the Local Government Regulation 2012 requires this to be included in the council’s 2019-20 annual report.

Mayor Teresa Harding makes just under $4000 a week, while other councillors are paid $2350 a week.

The council’s executive leadership team were paid a total of $2,000,000 between them for the year.

“During the 2019–2020 financial year, councillors were provided with facilities and equipment, and reimbursed for costs incurred for legitimate business expenses as well as the costs of representing the city in their elected role,” the report notes.

“Council considers that some facilities are necessary for councillors to undertake their role as a local government councillor.

“Those provided by council include: office accommodation at Ipswich City Council administration building, access to other council owned facilities for meetings, administrative support (and) reasonable call and data costs associated with council smart phones.”

From their swearing-in in the middle of April until June 22, the report shows what items and services councillors have been reimbursed for.

These include Anzac Day wreaths, business cards, photocopier maintenance, office supplies, boots, name badges, phone data, payment for Blue Cards and subscriptions to the QT.

Across that period, Cr Harding topped the list for expenses and reimbursements at $1739, followed by deputy mayor Marnie Doyle with $681, Nicole Jonic with $610, Sheila Ireland with $582, Kate Kunzelmann with $567, Jacob Madsen with $533, Andrew Fechner with $533, Paul Tully with $465 and Russell Milligan with $465.

Cr Harding claimed $4,326.90 as a vehicle allowance, with all other councillors claiming $3,750.

Additional costs of $32,292 not directly attributed to an individual were also incurred during this period, the report noted.

This cost was mainly incurred as part of the councillor induction and on boarding activities.

Ipswich City Council was in administration for most of the past financial year with the interim administrator and the interim management committee costing $986,454, before elected representatives returned.

The annual report also shows how much each councillor was paid during this period between their swearing-in and June 22.

“Councillor remuneration was paid in accordance with the amounts set by the Local Government Remuneration Commission, an independent body responsible for regularly reviewing and determining the remuneration payable to councillors,” the report notes.

“Council’s superannuation contribution on behalf of all councillors was a mixture of 9.50 per cent and 12 per cent of their remuneration.”

Between the middle of April and June 22, Cr Harding was paid $39,237 with a super contribution of $3,727.

Cr Doyle was paid $26,116 with a super contribution of $3,133.

All other seven councillors were paid $23,542 for this period, with super contributions of either $2,825 or $2,236.

The council’s executive leadership team, made up of chief executive officer David Farmer and five departmental general managers, were paid a total of $2,088,076 between them.

Five senior contract employees were paid between $250,000 and $300,000 each and one senior contract employee was paid bewteen $450,000 and $550,000.

