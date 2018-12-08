How much it will cost to drive on the Second Range Crossing

This is the spot where cars will be charged $2.50 to use the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

EXCLUSIVE: It will cost motorists just $2.30 to drive on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

The Chronicle can this morning exclusively reveal the cost of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing tolls.

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey said trucks would pay $22.85, light commercial vehicles $5.70, cars $2.30 and motorbikes $1.15.

The toll will come into effect three months after the crossing's September 8 opening, with the first three months toll free.

The toll regime gets rid of the super heavy vehicle class of toll that was planned for the crossing in the original 2012 business case.

That would have seen heavy trucks such as b-doubles charged $34.25.

"Under the Palaszczuk Government's plan, trucks will pay a maximum toll of $22.85, not the $34.25 signed off by the LNP," Mr Bailey said.

A 24km section of the western end of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing, between Mort St at Cranley and the Gore Hwy at Athol will open at 4pm, Saturday, December 8, 2018.

"These trucks will be mandated to use the new road and pay the toll, because they were the terms signed off in the LNP's business case.

"Cars will pay the cheapest toll of any toll road in Queensland at $2.30. Motorbikes will pay $1.15, and light commercial vehicles $5.70."

Mr Bailey last night confirmed the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing will open to motorists on September 8.

"The opening of the $1.6 billion Toowoomba Second Range Crossing in September will mark the culmination of the dedication and hard work of many people across decades to see this road built," Mr Bailey said.

"It will be a historic day for Toowoomba and the Darling Downs and I look forward to sharing more information about what is being planned in the near future.

"There will be a number of events happening over that weekend on the new road and in Toowoomba itself, ahead of the road officially opening to all traffic."

It is believed one of those events will include a marathon run by the Toowoomba Road Runners group.

Toll prices

Motorbike: $1.15

Car: $2.30

Light Commercial Vehicle: $5.70

Trucks: $22.85

Queensland Trucking Association CEO Gary Mahon said the toll price was a fair one.

"At that price you have every chance it'll get as full use as possible in time," he said.

"The road freight industry has been making its views clear on this for some time and we'd like to acknowledge the Government has listened and applied a fair result.

"That price compares to the Gateway Motorway toll, which is something we were always calling for."

Mr Mahon said the Government also made the right decision scrapping the super heavy vehicle category.

"The main reason we are pleased with that is because multiple trailers on trucks mean fewer trucks on roads, less congestion, more efficient freight," he said.

"It's good for the community and is a real incentive for efficient freight movement."

Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts welcomed the toll announcement.

"This is a good outcome for freight and logistics companies and other users of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing, who have been battling with years of uncertainty over the price of the tolls," Mr Watts said.

"These companies now have the certainty they need to secure long-term haulage contracts and the future of their businesses."