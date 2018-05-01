How much Ipswich MPs spent on election communications

IPSWICH MP Shayne Neumann spent more than $20,000 on printing and communications at the 2016 federal election.

But the claim was significantly less than Mr Neumann's claims at the 2010 and 2013 elections.

During 2016's six-week election campaign, Mr Neumann claimed $20,076 on printing and communications, 41 per cent of his entire use of the entitlement in 2016.

But Mr Neumann claimed $54,000 from the entitlement at the 2010 election and $68,000 at the 2013 election.

Wright MP Scott Buchholz also significantly decreased his use of the claim.

Mr Buchholz claimed $50,640 on printing and communications in the 2016 election campaign, 55 per cent of his 2016 use of the entitlement. In 2013 he claimed $95,692.

There is no suggestion the claims are outside the entitlement rules. There are no rules against parliamentarians using the printing and communications entitlement during election campaigns.

A spokeswoman for Mr Neumann said the entitlement's use had been inside the rules.

"All printing and communications expenses incurred by Shayne Neumann MP during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 financial years were within the relevant guidelines," she said.

Mr Buchholz said the entitlement was important to communicate with constituents.

"I endeavour to stay in touch with, inform and seek the views of the more than 105,000 voters in my electorate on a regular basis - before, during and after elections, because that's my job," he said. -NewsRegional