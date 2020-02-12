Menu
The Ipswich City Council administration building.
How much candidates are spending on campaign

Paige Ashby
12th Feb 2020 3:58 PM
AS THE countdown to the Ipswich City Council election continues, candidates are reminded to keep their donations and expenditure on the ECQ electronic disclosure system up to date.

Mayoral candidate David Martin has spent the most on his campaign so far, a total of $21,266.30.

Mr Martin's only disclosed donations are from himself and his wife Jacqui Martin with $27,000 lodged online.

Of the other mayoral candidates, Teresa Harding has spent more than $11,000, while Ursula Monsiegneur has spent more than $6,900.

Gary Duffy has spent more than $2300 while Pat Walsh's expenditure is yet to appear on the ECQ website.

Division three candidate Toni Gibbs has spent more than most mayoral candidates so far, with her campaign expenditure exceeding $16,200.

She received one donation of $20,000 from her father Robert James Gibbs in November last year.

Division four candidate Kate Kunzelmann has received a similar amount of $20,300 in donations from John Fraser and Sharon Mitchell.

She has spent more than $9700 on her campaign.

Mayoral candidate Teresa Harding has received a total of $17,500 in donations from Wooden Distributors, Children First Learning Centres, Ian Berry, Sonya Wallace and Stevel Voll.

Division three candidate and one half of TeamWORK Bill Heck has received a $3,000 donation from Roy Wilson.

A number of candidate disclosures are yet to appear online, after some candidates reported issues with lodging their information.

Some residents were forced to lodge their expenditure and donations the old fashion way through a paper form, which will then be entered manually and may take a while longer to appear online.

 

