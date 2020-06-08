Menu
ALL PACKED: Mother daughter duo Bridie and Julie McGough have started a picnic business called Just For Two.
How Mother’s Day inspired a new business

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Jun 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 8th Jun 2020 9:42 AM
DO YOU have a birthday, anniversary, date plans or friend you want to treat?

Mother-daughter duo Julie and Bridie McGough want to help you. They've started a picnic business, Just For Two, and as the name suggests, it's for pairs to share a special moment.

The idea was something Julie had always wanted to do and the timing was perfect as daughter Bridie had completed her entertainment business management degree.

"We really want to give a couple, whether they're friends, boyfriend-girlfriend, husband-wife, an opportunity to connect," Julie said.

The pair had been holding family picnics at home but it was on a Mother's Day family picnic they decided to make it a business.

"We took all the pretties in … set it up all beautiful," Julie said.

"I said to my husband, 'this is what I want to do on my weekends off' and it just went from there."

 

Bridie and Julie McGough.
The business has a variety of themes and promises no two picnics will be the same.

Each picnic includes tea and coffee, hot water and light refreshments. Extras include games like Jenga and a polaroid camera to capture the moment.

The business has linked up with T3 on Wyndham and Delightfull Treats for catering and the picnic can be set up in Gladstone, Boyne-Tannum or Lake Awoonga.

Bridie said they would like to keep numbers to two but would go up to four.

"We want to be in that nice environment where it's just you and you're all in earshot of each other," Bridie said.

Picnics cost $100 for two hours, catering is extra. To book, visit Just For Two on Facebook.

