How melons helped this family business grow for 53 years

MORE than 50 years ago, Haiglsea fruit farmer Malcolm Sprenger collected a field of rockmelons and sold them on the side of the Warrego Hwy for "20 bob each".

It was the dawn of an iconic family-run produce business that will tomorrow began a new phase of retail.

Sprengers Produce will expand beyond the hay, grain, chaff and molasses to include country clothing necessary to get the job done.

The business expansion, Sprenger's Rural Traders, is a long way from the melon cart on the side of the highway but Mr Sprenger could not be prouder.

"It's amazing to see it's come this far. We were selling watermelons and rockmelons at that stage," he said.

"We planted all these rockmelons so we took them into Ipswich to a grocer. He looked at them and I said, I'll take the lot at a thruppence each. I said no, I'd rather feed them to the pigs, that was next to nothing, two pennies each.

"Coming home I thought they're too good to feed to the pigs so I'll put 20 bob on them. The road was only one lane then so I pulled up and put a sign "rockmelons 20 cents each", which is four times what the grocer offered me. I sold the whole truckload so I went and picked them all I sold them too and that's how it all started.

"I never thought it would end up like this. But you can't sell on the side of the road anymore.

"Now they come in and buy hundreds of dollars' worth at a time."

FAMILY LEGACY: Malcolm and Nanette Sprenger get ready to open Sprenger's Rural traders with granddaughter Kaitlynn. Emma Clarke

The Sprenger family, Pauline and Ashley with fourth-generation children Kaitlynn, Kristian and Matt, has worked tirelessly to keep Malcolm and wife Nanette's legacy to the land alive.

The country clothing boutique is the next milestone in the business's five-decade history.

Pauline said she always knew there was potential to expand the business into clothing retail so she and Kaitlynn put their hats together to make the plan work.

"We love country clothing, and my daughter and I always envisaged we would have a store. We've never tried this before, we know hay and grain and chaff and molasses. We know what we like and how we want to be served. Customer service is what makes or breaks a business," she said.

"We're all country music fans, we've been to Nashville to the country music festival, we absolutely love it. We go to CMC every year. It's so good for the Ipswich area and now with Johnny Ringos opening up, it's great for the country music community in Ipswich."

The expansion plans were first put on paper back in 2008.

"We were working for two to three weeks before we had the massive hay shed fire which was totally devastating to the family. I would never out anyone through that, it was awful and I still get goosebumps thinking about it," she said.

"We take positive out of the people who walk through the front doors and the positive feedback they give us.

"It's been a long hard process but it will all come together and be worth it and amazing."

She said the business would never have grown to the extent it is today without the whole family's input.

"Malcolm and Nanette have stepped back and are enjoying their lives while we take over all the hard work they started," she said.

"It started form such a little venture and it has grown into such a big business. The family is also really important, family is everything. Family is what keeps it going. It's what we've known."

Sprenger's Rural Traders will open tomorrow, October 21 at 2075 Warrego Hwy, Haigslea.