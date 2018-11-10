Menu
Crime

How the Bourke St terror attack unfolded

10th Nov 2018 2:19 AM

 

AN attacker who stabbed a man to death has died after being shot by police in a terrorist incident on a central Melbourne street.

"We are treating this as a terrorism incident," Victorian police chief commissioner Graham Ashton said on Friday night.

A ute on fire in Bourke St. Picture: @chrismacheras/Twitter
MELBOURNE TERROR ATTACK VICTIMS

A man in his 60s died at the scene, while two other victims are in hospital after being stabbed in the upper body by a man shot dead by police

 

WHEN

Police responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in Melbourne's CBD about 4.10pm on Friday

WHERE

The utility was found alight on the corner of Bourke and Swanston streets, a busy shopping area in the heart of the city

 

A ute went up in flames on Bourke St during the shocking incident. Picture: Nick Weeks
WHAT

Officers were confronted by a man brandishing a knife and making threats.

Passers-by told them three members of the public had been stabbed.

An officer shot the man who was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital under police guard, where he later died.

He has been identified as someone known to police and who came to Australia from Somalia in the 1990s

RESPONSE

Streets were cordoned off and people are asked to avoid the area until at least 8am on Saturday/

The bomb response unit attended to conduct safety checks on the vehicle.

 

Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media as CCP Graham Ashton listens on. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
WHAT TO DO

- Witnesses are asked to attend Melbourne west Police Station on Spencer Street

- Those with footage or images are asked to upload them to https:vpupload.fotoware.com.au

- Anyone with information is asked to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

It is normal for people to have strong emotional or physical reactions following a distressing or frightening event. People can seek help and advice by visiting your local doctor or calling:

• Lifeline 13 11 14

• GriefLine 1300 845 745

• BeyondBlue 1300 224 636

 

Source: Victoria Police

 

CCP Graham Ashton speaks to the media as Premier Daniel Andrews listens on. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
THE THIRD ATTACK IN LESS THAN TWO YEARS

* BOURKE STREET JANUARY 20, 2017 A car is driven down the Bourke Street Mall, killing six people and injuring 27. James Gargasoulas, 28, is standing trial over the attack having pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless conduct

* FLINDERS STREET DECEMBER 21, 2017 A car mows down pedestrians outside Flinders Street Station, knocking over 16 pedestrians including an elderly man who later died. Saeed Noori, 33, is ordered to stand trial on murder and attempted murder charges

* BOURKE STREET 2018 A ute bursts into flames on Bourke Street. One man nearby is stabbed to death. A knife-wielding man is shot by police and taken to hospital, with two other people suffering injuries.

Police shooting Bourke Street. Public rush from the scene. Picture: David Caird
