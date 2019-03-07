How marshmallows, fishing hid man's child sex abuse attacks

This might be how we expect marshmallow toasting to go. However, for one child the ideal was used to mask a different event. A central Queensland man preyed on a young girl by using bonfires, fishing and shooting as covers for abuse.

FROM toasting marshmallows to teaching her how to fish, a sex offender used an array of kindly gestures to abuse a young female victim.

Gregory Henry Thomas assaulted the child five times over two years, court documents show.

The central Queensland resident touched the girl inappropriately while they were sitting next to each other on a couch at the girl's home.

The family was nearby during the assault but did not know it was happening.

He assaulted her while he was out shooting with the girl's family and another two assaults took place while he was taking her to toast marshmallows over a bonfire.

The final act happened while he was teaching her to fish in a local creek.

The offending occurred in different areas of central Queensland over two years from 2015-2017.

Thomas was convicted last May of five counts of indecent treatment of a child.

He was sentenced to 18 months in jail and was due for parole on February 27, 2019.

Thomas appealed the convictions, claiming he suffered a miscarriage of justice.

He said his defence solicitor mis-handled the case and that this resulted in jury coming to the wrong verdict.

The appeal was rejected this week by three Brisbane Supreme Court justices who said there was no basis for Thomas's claims. - NewsRegional