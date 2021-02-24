How Marburg playgroup is helping kids prepare for school

Oliver and Isla play in the sandpit at the Marburg Playgroup. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Oliver and Isla play in the sandpit at the Marburg Playgroup. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Marburg's youngest kids are getting the best possible headstart to schooling with a new grant for the local playgroup.

In its fourth year, the Marburg Playgroup was successful in applying for its first grant, which went towards educational toys and resources for its smallest members.

Amy Cross, who was instrumental in organising the playgroup and grant, said the group was well-supported by Marburg State School.

But most of the equipment and resources were suited to children in prep levels and above.

"We were really lacking small stuff," she said.

Ashley with her daughters Ida and Audrey at the Marburg Playgroup. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

The grant, which was just under $500, allowed for the purchase of highchairs, safety doors and equipment suited to younger children.

The funding came from the Ipswich City Council's quick response grant and was lodged by the centre on behalf of Playgroup Queensland.

Ms Cross said the families involved were thrilled with the funding to purchase more equipment.

"We like to be inclusive of everyone and it makes it easier for parents with children ranging in ages," she said.

Beth and her daughter Heidi at the Marburg Playgroup. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

The playgroup meets on Wednesday and Friday mornings during the school term.

"It's great to have the relationship with the school," Ms Cross said.

"The kids get used to coming here and meeting the staff and it's also an opportunity for the families to build connections with other families and the school.

"As they get older, it makes the children more prep ready, as well as developing their social and fine motor skills."

Mums and kids at the Marburg Playgroup. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

At the end of the 2020 school year, Marburg Playgroup had about 30 active families.

Each year, new families come and go, as children move into primary school.

Anyone wanting to join the Marburg Playgroup can attend on Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 11am during the school term.

It's free to become a member, but participants are asked to make a gold coin donation when visiting, which goes towards arts and craft supplies.