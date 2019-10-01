How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway cow?

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Country's top dogs on show at trials

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: Prime Minister Scott Morrison out...

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

Local Faces premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

Happy Father's Day to our amazing daddy! Love Jayne, Charlotte and Lilly. Pictured here Jayne Green, Charlotte Green, Lilly Green and David Green.

People and Places premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: 71 of the best tributes, pics to...

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Sunshine and friendly competition at Gatton...

GOOD TIMES: Jen Jendra, Lucy Reed, Lorie Kasper, Mark Kasper with Shannon and Darren Jendra enjoyed themselves at the Esk Races on Saturday. The weekend meet was the Esk Racing Club's biggest since 2009.

Community premium_icon GALLERY: Glitz, glamour and family fun at Esk...

News

News premium_icon Did you get snapped at the Laidley Show 2019?

News

News premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

This is me, my mum Dr Joan Henderson and my younger sister. Mum retired as a well respected GP a few years ago. She is the most loving, generous and supportive mother. Her strength, resilience and kindness is an inspiration. We love you mum. Happy Mother's Day!

People and Places premium_icon GALLERY: 76 reasons why we love Ipswich mums

This beautiful gum tree at Chuwar.

People and Places Kate's beautiful gumtree

Denna McDonald, Marian Holzberger, Lisa Morar and Simone Folenaar.

People and Places premium_icon United force in battle for a cure

Politics

Politics premium_icon Federal Election 2019: Meet the candidates for...

Redbank State School Reunion.

People and Places premium_icon Redbank faithful reminisce on good old times

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

News premium_icon 300 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks 2019

Music

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: Day one at CMC Rocks

Muddy scenes at CMC Rocks on Sunday.Photo: Cas Garvey

Music premium_icon 100 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks Throwback

Betty and Barney love their morning lolly from the car window.

News premium_icon 40 PHOTOS: The best of Ipswich's weird and wacky...

Finn and Max Ostrofski with Ryan, Fletcher and Amelia Zielke.

News premium_icon Weekend hit aims for Relay for Life dollars

Community

How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway cow?

by
1st Oct 2019 8:58 PM
Updated: 2nd Oct 2019 6:49 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

When Tatham dog trainer Robert Johnston had finished his working dog demonstration at the Kyogle Show, it was time to herd the cows into the truck.

With six dogs working together, it was an easy task.

Until one calf decided it had other ideas and despite the rally of dogs rounding it up, refused to be loaded.

The crowds watched the unplanned action as the dogs, almost like fielders in a cricket match worked together to eventually bring the calf into its right place.

Robert Johnston has won accolades and been Australian Champion of working dogs, and for the second year, he treated the audience to a detailed description of how he works his dogs and what makes a dog a good worker.

The dogs' skills were put to the test by the runaway cow.

All ended well, with the cow loaded and the dogs suitably satisfied.

 

 

editors picks kyogle show northern rivers community working dogs
Lismore Northern Star