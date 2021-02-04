How many Ipswich businesses, workers relying on JobKeeper

AN Ipswich MP has joined calls from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for the Federal Government to extend its JobKeeper scheme beyond March.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said he fears for the future of the sheer number of local workers and businesses relying on the payment.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has definitively ruled out extending the scheme past March 28.

In response to Ms Palaszczuk asking for a “helping hand” for the industries still reliant on JobKeeper, Mr Frydenberg said the Federal Government had already delivered more than three times the amount of money to Queenslanders than her government had committed to.

Mr McCallum said more than 29,000 local workers and 7700 local businesses and organisations are currently being supported by JobKeeper.

He said scrapping JobKeeper in two months will rip about $22 million out of the local economy a week.

“JobKeeper continues to be a lifeline for many people across our local community who still need that critical support,” he said.

“Stopping this support on 28 March, as the Morrison Federal Government plans to do, will affect the lives of thousands of local workers, our small businesses and the Ipswich economy as a whole.

“It’s not only an issue for Ipswich.

“The ongoing closure of international borders is having a huge impact on communities all over the state.

“Total numbers indicate JobKeeper is supporting more than 160,000 Queensland businesses and about 608,500 workers.

“Prematurely cutting JobKeeper will put at risk our safe and strong recovery.

“The pandemic isn’t over – JobKeeper is essential during these unprecedented times – and we’re urging the Prime Minister to extend it while international borders remain closed.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.