How many food safety notices council has handed out

IPSWICH City Council handed out 10 infringement notices to eating establishments in the last financial year, with the number of food safety inspections hampered by COVID-19.

The council launched the Eat Safe Ipswich program in the 2018-19 financial year and conducted 986 inspections and 428 reinspections that year, giving out 22 infringements.

The number of inspections dropped to 608 and reinspections to 266 in the 2019-20 financial year with COVID blamed for the reduction.

Food businesses receive a food star rating based on compliance with the Food Act 2006 and Food Safety Standards through the Eat Safe Ipswich program.

“This resulted in every food business being inspected, potentially multiple times, to award the food business a rating,” a council spokesman said.

“Council has undertaken a targeted inspection routine focusing on non-compliant and poor performing food businesses.

“Since COVID-19 impacted from March, council’s environmental health officers have also assisted the State Government with COVID-19 related investigations.

“Since the implementation of the Eat Safe program, council has seen a progressive increase in the compliance of food businesses.”

