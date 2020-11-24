How many food businesses were fined, told to pick up act

The number of inspections of Ipswich food businesses rose in the 2018-19 financial year, as did the number of infringement notices handed out.

The number of inspections of Ipswich food businesses rose in the 2018-19 financial year, as did the number of infringement notices handed out.

THE NUMBER of infringement notices handed out to Ipswich food businesses rose year-on-year, but the total number of complaints received about dodgy or unhygienic practices fell across the city.

That is according to Queensland Health’s annual report on local government activities under the Food Act 2006 for the 2018-19 financial year.

The latest data shows there was a 5.4 per cent drop in prescribed infringement notices issued across the state.

LOCAL NEWS: CMC Rocks 2021 cancellation will leave $12 million hole

The act is the primary food safety legislation in Queensland and applies to all food businesses but excludes public hospitals, state schools and prisons.

The Health Department, the public health sector and local councils are responsible for enforcing compliance.

About two thirds of licensed food businesses are found in the Brisbane and Moreton region, with 31,296 in total across Queensland at the end of 2018-19.

A total of 35,710 inspections were conducted in the 2018-19 reporting period around the state.

In Ipswich, the total number of licensed food businesses stood at 832 as of June 30 2019, which is up from the 801 from the year before.

The number of inspections performed in Ipswich in 2018-19 was 1450, up from 1209 in 2017-18, with 432 follow-up inspections or reinspections performed.

READ MORE: Massive warehouse development proposed in industrial area

There were 74 complaints received in 2018-19, down from 98 the year prior, and 83 improvement notices were issued over that period.

That is up from the 73 improvement notices issued in 2017-18.

The number of prescribed infringement notices also rose year-on-year, jumping from six to 17.

No licenses were suspended or cancelled and no prosecutions were undertaken in the 2018-19 financial year.

One business was prosecuted in 2017-18.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.