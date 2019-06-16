How many drinks and chips were consumed at Ipswich Cup?

Mikaela Kissick and Leticia Moreira serve drinks at the 2019 Ipswich Cup

Mikaela Kissick and Leticia Moreira serve drinks at the 2019 Ipswich Cup Rob Williams

PUNTERS guzzled 200,000 drinks and almost a tonne of hot chips were consumed at the 2019 Ipswich Cup.

That's a lot of beer and potato.

It takes plenty of man power to accommodate over 20,000 racegoers with about 15,000 meals served.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching said he would have 13 people on the payroll on the week after the major event but 1000 contractors were required on cup day.

Almost 6000sqm of marquee space is needed alongside 300 portaloos, 20 cold rooms, 20 major generators and 4km of temporary fencing.

"Marquees are in a bare paddock where there is usually no services or facilities," he said.

"You need to power that and power everything all over the course.

"We're doing all that while having to focus on the races... it's a mammoth effort."

He wanted to recognise the effort of everyone who came together to make the day a success.

"I wanted to give a big thank you to our staff for putting everything into the day," he said.