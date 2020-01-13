How Magic Millions raised $1.1 million for fires

Winner of race 2 Etana connections at the Magic Millions race day at the Gold Coast Turf Club. (Photo/Steve Holland)

Winner of race 2 Etana connections at the Magic Millions race day at the Gold Coast Turf Club. (Photo/Steve Holland)

THE Gold Coast's Magic Millions yearling sale and horse racing carnival has raised more than $1.1 million to help the recovery from Australia devastating bushfires.

The annual festival raised the money across its 12 days for bushfire relief charity Bushfire Appeal, and was topped up by a generous donation from Victorian breeder Sean Duke.

He contributed $100,000 of the $160,000 sale price of lot 869. The vendor of each yearling sold also paid a donation of $500.

Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch said the annual yearling sale grossed $188 million this year, up from $179 million last year.

"The biggest sale was on lot 385 for $1.9 million, from a yearling with sire Deep Impact and dam Honesty Prevails," Mr Bowditch said.

Winner of race 4 Madam Rouge owner Noel Greenhalgh celebrates at the Magic Millions race day at the Gold Coast Turf Club. (Photo/Steve Holland)

"A lot of work goes into pulling these sales together to get these buyers from Australia and over the world to purchase horses here on the Gold Coast. It feels really good."

Gold Coast Turf Club CEO Steve Lines said a record crowd of 24,000 people attended the $10.25 million race day on Sautrday, consuming thousands of glasses of Moet Champagne, a Magic Millions sponsor.

"(The Turf Club sold) easily over 2000 units of Moet," Mr Lines said.

"There will be some feedback we need to take on board, but 24,000 people, we're delighted."

Mr Bowditch said the Turf Club would continue to round out the Magic Millions experience following the success of the inaugural $1.5 million Wave Race Day event on January 4.

Mr Bowditch said it would aim to "bookend the carnival each and every year going forward" with race days at the start and finish.

"We think it's a fantastic way of getting the best horses, trainers and jockeys in town earlier and it adds to the atmosphere."