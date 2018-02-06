Menu
How this groom got so rich

by Bronte Coy

MARRIED At First Sight's first millionaire groom has made his debut to plenty of fanfare, marrying marketing manager Carly in a luxurious yacht ceremony.

Millionaire groom Justin from Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine
Before he met his "wife", Justin Fischer, 41, explained on camera that he was a self-made businessman who owns three companies and spends half the year in Dubai and Europe.

"I've worked extremely hard all my life to build companies worth millions of dollars," he told viewers during Monday night's episode.

In case you missed it: Justin has lots of money.
So how the hell did he get so rich?

A little social media investigating has revealed that the father-of-two made his fortune after teaming up with his brother in 1998 to launch a company called Brüllen, which designs and engineers soft-serve machines.

Justin is also the CEO of Ruggito Coffee, a Sydney-based coffee supplier founded in 2013 which boasts clients such as McDonald's, Ikea and Chatime on its website.

For just over 20 years, the reality TV star has also headed up Cafequip, a Sydney hospitality supplier providing food service equipment.

With so many businesses under his belt, it's no surprise that Justin has attributed work to the breakdown of his first marriage. The couple split in 2015 after seven years, and share two children together, aged nine and two.

He opened up about his divorce in an interview with TV Week, admitting his ex-wife was "not a huge fan" of him appearing on the reality show.

During Monday night's episode, Justin appeared to really hit it off with Carly, describing her as "perfect", but their blossoming romance hit a snag during wedding photos, after he told his new bride: "I always get what I want."

Marketing manager Carly. Picture: Channel Nine
Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.

