How low thieving act cuts us off in emergencies

Police say criminals are targeting mobile phone tower bases for a special type of deep cycle battery that ensure coverage remains during a power outage.

POLICE are on the hunt for cunning thieves who have started targeting mobile phone towers for a relatively small yet extremely valuable piece of equipment.

Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Francis said crooks had cut their way into secure tower bases, taking off with a special type of battery that is relied upon in the event of a power outage.

Not only are the batteries expensive to replace, but they also ensure residents have phone coverage in the event of an emergency; something police are particularly concerned about.

“Without these batteries it interrupts phone calls during a power outage, which is a serious matter for police,” Snr Sgt Francis said.

“We believe the offenders are either selling these batteries online or taking them in to some of the less reputable scrap dealers, where they are fetching somewhere around $4 per kilo.

“We believe it is the same type of offender who goes around stealing copper and fittings from newly built houses.

“There is a network of these people who build entire homes from stolen items.”

Police said phone towers at Goodna, Camira and Bellbird Park were recently targeted.

Similar types of crime have also been reported at the Gold Coast and Logan recently, Snr Sgt Francis said.

Police are asking Ipswich residents to keep a look out for suspicious behaviour and report anything they believe could assist investigators to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.