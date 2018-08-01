How long you'll wait for surgery at Ipswich Hospital

IPSWICH residents needing ear, nose and throat, orthopedic or urological operations are more likely to wait beyond the clinically recommended timeframe than those needing other elective surgeries.

A special NewsRegional analysis of Queensland Health elective surgery data shows five of the eight major categories of elective surgeries at Ipswich Hospital hit the recommended waiting time targets in the 12 months to March 31.

Scoring 100 per cent were plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynaecology, general and "other" surgeries.

About 0.5 per cent of orthopedic patients, 0.4 per cent of urology and 0.2 per cent of ENT patients waited longer than they should have.

Surgeons performed about 6000 elective operations in the year.

Urgent patients are waiting about 15 days for their surgeries while category two and three patients are waiting from 68 days and 249 days.

To the start of June this year, 4734 people had received elective surgery and all but 11 people were operated on within clinically recommended times.

Ipswich Hospital executive director Luke Worth said the hospital was performing strongly as demand for its services increased.

"West Moreton is the fastest growing hospital and health service in the state in relative terms," Mr Worth said.

"Growing populations mean an increased demand for services.

"West Moreton health has been planning for growth for some time so we can maintain quality care options for this region's residents.

"The percentage of people who choose to receive care locally, rather than going outside West Moreton for treatment, has increased by 4.3 per cent in three years."

Mr Worth said the hospital would be better placed to support more patients thanks to the hospital's mooted redevelopment.

The Queensland Government has confirmed $124.4 million for stage one of the five-year redevelopment.

This includes construction of a new integrated community health care centre and outpatient service and a new MRI machine.

"This is the first project under West Moreton Health's master plan, which aims to increase capacity and services over the next 15-plus years," Mr Worth said.

Demand on our hospital emergency department continues to grow. MJFelt

Pressure on our emergency departments

DEMAND on Ipswich Hospital's Emergency Department increased 9.6 per cent in the past 12 months.

In 10 months to April 2018, 52,753 people presented to the ED compared to 48,131 in the same period last year.

The ED is seeing more critically ill patients with 16.1 per cent more people arriving with life-threatening conditions.

The median waiting time for the least sick patients was 28 minutes in April 2018.

"Despite the significant growth in presentations and the increase in life-threatening emergencies, Ipswich Hospital has maintained its overall performance which is a credit to the dedicated professionals across our health service," Ipswich Hospital executive director Luke Worth said. -NewsRegional

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistics for Ipswich hospital

Maximum emergency department wait in April, 2018: 28 minutes.

Emergency department presentations in the 10 months to March, 31: 52,753.

Number of elective surgery operations in the 12 months to March 31: 6000.

Source: Queensland Health