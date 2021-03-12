Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four of the six puppies rescued from under an Ipswich bridge will be up for adoption in about six weeks. Pic: RSPCA QLD
Four of the six puppies rescued from under an Ipswich bridge will be up for adoption in about six weeks. Pic: RSPCA QLD
Crime

How long until you can adopt cute rescued puppies

kaitlyn smith
18th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUR of the surviving puppies found dumped under a bridge at Walloon earlier this month will be available for adoption in a matter of weeks.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said on Thursday that the animals, believed to be staffy crosses, were in “good health.”

It comes after a good Samaritan discovered a litter of six newborns in a shopping bag under the Guilfoyles Gully Bridge on March 9.

“They’re doing okay,” he said.

“They’ll be in foster care until they’re old enough to be desexed and then they will be put up for adoption.”

Mr Beatty said it would be at least six weeks before the adorable pups could be adopted by a loving family.

Tragically, two of the total six puppies rescued have since passed away - one of them little more than 24 hours later.

RELATED: Puppy dies after litter dumped under bridge

“They probably won’t be able to be desexed for another five weeks, depending on their weight they normally get desexed after six weeks.”

The puppies were taken to the RSPCA’s Ipswich facility on March 9 shortly after being discovered by a good Samaritan.

Carers quickly being transferred them to a vet surgery at the Brisbane Animal Care Campus in Wacol.

Mr Beatty said if the puppies had not been discovered when they were, they would have all likely perished.

He said animal welfare officers would continue investigating the matter.

Anyone with information should contact RSPCA QLD on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625), by emailing cruelty_complaints@rspcaqld.org.au or online at www.rspcaqld.org.au/cruelty

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

animal cruelty dog death rspca puppy dumping walloon
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Springfield developer calls for new partner in $15B project

        Premium Content Springfield developer calls for new partner in $15B project

        Business Latest development is set to turbo charge the project after plans were postponed last year

        Urgent action needed to reform polluted Bremer River

        Premium Content Urgent action needed to reform polluted Bremer River

        Environment Sewage plants, power station, abattoir and former coal mine have approval to...

        Land outside rural township set for residential subdivision

        Premium Content Land outside rural township set for residential subdivision

        Council News Plans have been submitted to Ipswich City Council to subdivide a 20-hectare block...

        Ipswich businesses targeted in early morning break ins

        Premium Content Ipswich businesses targeted in early morning break ins

        Crime An estimated $10,000 in items, including jewellery, was stolen from an Ipswich pet...