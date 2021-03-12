How long until you can adopt cute rescued puppies

Four of the six puppies rescued from under an Ipswich bridge will be up for adoption in about six weeks. Pic: RSPCA QLD

Four of the six puppies rescued from under an Ipswich bridge will be up for adoption in about six weeks. Pic: RSPCA QLD

FOUR of the surviving puppies found dumped under a bridge at Walloon earlier this month will be available for adoption in a matter of weeks.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said on Thursday that the animals, believed to be staffy crosses, were in “good health.”

It comes after a good Samaritan discovered a litter of six newborns in a shopping bag under the Guilfoyles Gully Bridge on March 9.

“They’re doing okay,” he said.

“They’ll be in foster care until they’re old enough to be desexed and then they will be put up for adoption.”

Mr Beatty said it would be at least six weeks before the adorable pups could be adopted by a loving family.

Tragically, two of the total six puppies rescued have since passed away - one of them little more than 24 hours later.

Dumped puppies Ipswich: Six puppies were found dumped under a bridge in Walloon.

“They probably won’t be able to be desexed for another five weeks, depending on their weight they normally get desexed after six weeks.”

The puppies were taken to the RSPCA’s Ipswich facility on March 9 shortly after being discovered by a good Samaritan.

Carers quickly being transferred them to a vet surgery at the Brisbane Animal Care Campus in Wacol.

Mr Beatty said if the puppies had not been discovered when they were, they would have all likely perished.

He said animal welfare officers would continue investigating the matter.

Anyone with information should contact RSPCA QLD on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625), by emailing cruelty_complaints@rspcaqld.org.au or online at www.rspcaqld.org.au/cruelty

