How long until humans are declared pests?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: "Can native plants be weeds?" is posed by "Environment Matters" (Autumn/Winter 2020). My simple answer to what are weeds is something you do not want to grow where it is.

Although this is simplistic this definition works for me.

But after spending time admiring the beautiful floral display on the spreading bushes on the right side of my backyard I finally reacted in horror.

What I have been admiring is Lantana camara and it is definitely imported and has thrived in waterways and on sunny slopes even on Mt Cootha as far back as 1970 when for all my September University holidays we did transects and vegetation analysis in detail for "Geography of the Physical World."

Student groups went from dawn till dusk except for times when a firearm was discharged into the bush or other such unsavoury incidents.

But now from "Can native plants be weeds?" I learn that some Acacia and Melaleuca and Pittosporum species are identified as weeds.

So I am just a little worried when the powers that be identify the human species as being a "weed". We humans breathe out carbon dioxide whereas the plants "breathe" it in.

Maybe we need to eliminate humans to lessen our carbon footprint as plants and other animals can carry on and depend on each other through photosynthesis and respiration and the benefit will be not having to listen to all the verbal diarrhoea that passes for intelligence these days within the human camp.

Glenda Carroll, Bundamba