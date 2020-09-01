Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

How long until humans are declared pests?

1st Sep 2020 12:51 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: "Can native plants be weeds?" is posed by "Environment Matters" (Autumn/Winter 2020). My simple answer to what are weeds is something you do not want to grow where it is.

Although this is simplistic this definition works for me.

But after spending time admiring the beautiful floral display on the spreading bushes on the right side of my backyard I finally reacted in horror.

What I have been admiring is Lantana camara and it is definitely imported and has thrived in waterways and on sunny slopes even on Mt Cootha as far back as 1970 when for all my September University holidays we did transects and vegetation analysis in detail for "Geography of the Physical World."

Student groups went from dawn till dusk except for times when a firearm was discharged into the bush or other such unsavoury incidents.

But now from "Can native plants be weeds?" I learn that some Acacia and Melaleuca and Pittosporum species are identified as weeds.

So I am just a little worried when the powers that be identify the human species as being a "weed". We humans breathe out carbon dioxide whereas the plants "breathe" it in. 

Maybe we need to eliminate humans to lessen our carbon footprint as plants and other animals can carry on and depend on each other through photosynthesis and respiration and the benefit will be not having to listen to all the verbal diarrhoea that passes for intelligence these days within the human camp.

Glenda Carroll, Bundamba

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Two new COVID cases confirmed in Ipswich

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two new COVID cases confirmed in Ipswich

        News The state’s two new recorded cases are both linked to the West Moreton region

        Telstra tower to improve 4G planned for growing area

        Premium Content Telstra tower to improve 4G planned for growing area

        Council News The telco is planning on building a new telecommunications facility to improve 4G...

        Two-time grocery thief warned jail awaits

        Premium Content Two-time grocery thief warned jail awaits

        News A man who snuck additional items through a self-serve checkout told police he...

        • 1st Sep 2020 11:30 AM
        Footy fun: Junior teams getting caught in Bears ‘mouse trap’

        Premium Content Footy fun: Junior teams getting caught in Bears ‘mouse trap’

        Rugby League Redbank Plains kids learning clever new skills while having fun in Ipswich...

        • 1st Sep 2020 11:30 AM