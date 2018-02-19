How locals took $300,000 in drugs off Ipswich streets

Public tip-offs led to more than $300,000 worth of drugs being taken off Ipswich streets in 2017.

New data from Crime Stoppers Queensland has revealed the massive role tip-offs have played in helping bust drug networks.

Ipswich Crime Stoppers received 1560 tip-offs from the public. These tip-offs helped police seize $308,120 of drugs.

This does not include drugs police seized without any public tip-offs.

Statewide, drug notifications made up two thirds of calls to the service.

Crime Stoppers Ipswich president Lance Castle said people had two avenues to report crime - phone 000 if the crime was happening or contact Crime Stoppers to report something suspicious that does not need immediate attention.

He said his organisation was making a difference that could only make our society better by reducing drug crime.

"The problem with ice, if you've ever dealt with a person that's under the influence of it, then they're unreasonable and they can turn. If ice is not available then they'll pick something else up,” he said.

"(In Ipswich) it's not any bigger than anywhere else, not like the FIFO workers or Southern Downs. The only thing we can do is report and put a small dent in the operation.

"It's ongoing. There was a slight reduction, the bigger the reduction the better it is.”

Mr Castle said a good way to continue cleaning up our streets was to contact Crime Stoppers and offer to volunteer.

"Crime Stoppers are always looking for volunteers, so if you have a bit of spare time and wish to attend one of our fundraising functions. Contact your local Crime stoppers organisation and start the ball rolling for you.”

"I've been a member of Crime Stoppers for a couple years, currently chairperson, retired police officer,” he said.

He said lots of crimes would go undetected if Crime Stoppers didn't exist.

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara said the figures showed how committed Queenslanders were to reducing crime.

"Without the support from the public in 2017, we can assume 2812 individuals would not have been arrested for criminal activity and more than $8 million worth of drugs would still be on the streets. Queenslanders should be proud of the outcomes their reports have achieved,” he said.

"We're seeing from the unwavering influx of intelligence received from the public that drug possession, supply and production are still prevalent issues in Queensland, and it's high on the community's agenda to prevent these crimes.”

Across Queensland in 2017, 984 drug supply charges were laid following tip-offs to Crime Stoppers, an increase of two thirds on the charges laid in 2017.

To report a crime anonymously, visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au phone 1800 333 000.