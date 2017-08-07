How local tradies can get first in line for government jobs

LOCAL tradies, contractors, suppliers and manufactures are now front and centre to benefit from millions of dollars in state government contracts.

The new procurement strategy will be a major shift in the way the government does business.

Member for Ipswich West, Jim Madden said that under the new Procurement Strategy 2017 Backing Queensland Jobs, the Queensland Government would move toward "buying locally".

"Locally based and other Queensland businesses are just as good as ones from Sydney, Melbourne and especially overseas, they just need the chance," he said.

"This strategy will improve access of local businesses and suppliers to opportunities to supply government goods, services and work, which will directly benefit local communities.

"The strategy will support regional businesses and create quality local jobs."

Mr Madden said the from September 1 the strategy would apply whenever government purchased goods and services, commissions major projects and infrastructure or builds the schools, housing or other facilities that our community needs.

"It will apply to all agencies, all statutory bodies and all government owned corporations," he said.

"This strategy is about making that money work better for all of Queensland.

The strategy means more than 99% of Queensland businesses, those which are small and medium sized enterprises, will be among the first in line for the job.

EXPLAINED: The Procurement Strategy 2017 Backing Queensland Jobs. Contributed

"Further, the state's 414,000 small businesses employ 44% of the state's private workforce - which makes it vital for small business to have access to government-led opportunities," Mr Madden said.

The plan includes:

Giving priority to local suppliers who maintain workforces that usually reside within a 125km radius of where the goods or services are to be supplied

Using a weighting of up to 30 per cent to local business tendering for local work

Using local sub-contractors and manufacturers in significant projects worth more than $100 million

Delivering a more visible pipeline of opportunities for every Queensland business

Reducing complexity to help Queensland industry prepare for government tenders, and provide the resources to help them tender, and