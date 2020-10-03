How local small businesses can access share of $130,000 fund

IPSWICH City Council says a Queensland-first agreement signed this week will strengthen support for local small business during trying times and make it easier for them to do business with the new council.

Mayor Teresa Harding, Queensland Small Business Commissioner Maree Adshead, Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Phil Bell and Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce president Neil Coupland signed a charter for Ipswich City Council to become the state’s first Small Business Friendly Council this week.

About $131,000 is now available for small businesses in Ipswich to access as part of COVID-19 relief funding.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our Ipswich economy, creating local jobs and providing essential goods and services for our community,” Cr Harding said.

“That is why we have worked closely with the Queensland Government to establish the Small Business Friendly Charter.

“We are committed to making it easier for small businesses across the city to do business with us and to strengthen our support to thousands of Ipswich small businesses going forward.”

The council has launched the second round of its COVID-19 Recovery Small Business Funding Program, which provides up to $1000 per eligible business from a pool of $131,732.

Round one saw more than $68,000 dispersed to local businesses.

Round two closes on June 30 next year.

Economic and industry development committee chairperson and Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic said the latest round of funding was made available following feedback from local businesses.

“The majority of registered businesses in Ipswich employ less than 20 staff, and council is committed to supporting those small businesses by providing direct funding,” she said.

“Eligible small businesses will be able to access up to $1000 to help pay for accountants or solicitors, help purchase inventory, pay for local chamber of commerce memberships, or seek financial support towards adjusting to doing business through COVID-19.”

