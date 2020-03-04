How land sizes in Ipswich are changing

BARRY and Robyn Riedel decided the time was right to leave their half-acre block in Walloon after 30 years in order to downsize.

They wanted to stay in the area they had lived for three decades and they’re excited to move into their nearly finished home in the Waterlea estate, just a 10 minute walk from their old property.

More than 70 families have moved into the estate in the past 12 months with 1800 homes planned.

One of their sons has bought their old home and the shift will allow the couple to spend more time travelling with their caravan.

“We have thought a lot about downsizing because we don’t want to keep maintaining such a large property,’’ Mrs Riedel said.

“When we made up our minds to downsize, we wanted to stay within this area.”

Mr Riedel said they had watched the number of houses built in Walloon grow.

“When we bought at Walloon, there were only two streets in our estate,’’ he said.

“That has obviously changed now, and we have also watched Waterlea progress.”

Planned communities are expanding around Ipswich, especially in growth hot spots like Ripley and Springfield.

According to data from realestate.com.au, listings on the Ipswich market in 2015 had an average land size of 3004 sqm, compared to 1265 sqm in the last 12 months; a decrease of 58 per cent.

Suburbs with the largest land size on average this year, for listed properties, are rural areas such as Coominya, Harrisville, Toogoolawah, Hatton Vale and Brightview.

The areas with the smallest land sizes on average in 2020, for listed properties, are Ripley, South Ripley, Springfield Lakes, Springfield and Augustine Heights, which is attributed to large lots in those areas being subdivided into house and land package lots.

“Ripley and South Ripley, for example, have seen a sharp decrease in land sizes in the last five years because there has been a lot of house and land packages on smaller plots,” an REA Group spokeswoman said.

The total average land size for sold properties in Ipswich in 2015 was 1280 sqm, compared to 1010 sqm in the last 12 months.

This amounts to a decrease of 21 per cent.

The suburbs with the largest land size on average this year, for sold properties, are Pine Mountain, Walloon and Plainland.

The areas with the smallest land sizes on average this year, for sold properties, are Springfield Lakes, Leichhardt and Raceview.