How Jets wiz manages lockdown time

A GOOD manager of a football team is vital to keeping things running smoothly. At the Jets that man is Wade Glass.

He’s the organising extraordinaire, wiz on the phone and keeper of all things needed to make sure the Jets make it to a game. We applied some Windex and had a good look inside the Glass house to see how he’s coping in isolation.

Monday: I’m an early riser and every morning I run my dogs up Mt Gravatt Lookout.

After my run, usually I would go the gym but since lockdown I borrowed a boxing bag from the Jets and I do 8x3 minute rounds on the heavy bag.

Currently working from home and Mondays is usually spent processing timesheets.

At First Grade Recruitment we train at lunch and I wanted to keep that routine so did a lunchtime workout. My wife Melissa, who works on the events at the Jets, is working from home also so she joins in on the lunchtime workout.

I was a massive Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls fan growing up so currently Monday nights consist of watching the latest episodes of the Last Dance Documentary on Netflix.

Tuesday: Morning run with dogs and boxing.

I work as a Recruitment Consultant at First Grade Recruitment which is co-owned by former Jets coach Shane Walker and today I had workers start with a new company. Shane and I visited the job site of the new client at Brisbane Anglican School (Churchie).

Got home from site visit just in time for lunchtime workout.

I also rang Seb and Richie Pandia and Blake Lenehan from the Jets because through a work contact I was able to set them to do there forklift course last weekend.

My wife is currently 31 weeks pregnant and she read that it’s good for the baby to hear my voice while in the womb so every night I tell him stories and finish off with a dad joke. Getting in early with the jokes.

Wednesday: Morning run with dogs and boxing. We have three dogs - Nellie (border collie X), Rufus (Maltese x) and Daisy (Shihtzu x). I get plenty of strange looks and have been asked a few times if I’m a professional dog walker.

Normal workday with lunchtime workout.

Because there is currently no footy training, my afternoons after work are focused on projects around the house. This week we were able to complete the refurbishment on the toilet.

Then story time and dad joke.

Thursday: Morning run with dogs and boxing.

Normal work day and lunchtime workout.

Thursday afternoon/night my wife and I take the dogs for a walk around Southbank/Kangaroo Point.

Story time and dad joke to finish the day.

Friday: Morning run with dogs and boxing.

Friday’s work day always involves concentrating on business development, attracting new clients and strengthening established clients. Lunchtime workout. Story time and dad joke.

Saturday: Morning walk with wife and dogs around Southbank.

I brought a new ladder during the week and spent the morning trimming the trees and yard clean up.

Saturday afternoon Jayden Connors came around to drop off some furniture. Jayden is moving in downstairs which was Mel’s Tanning Saloon but due to COVID-19 it’s been out of action and Tricky was looking for a place to stay so it’s worked out well.

Story time and dad joke.

Sunday: Morning walk with wife and dogs around Southbank.

Melissa is getting closer to giving birth to our first born and we’re 90% completed on the nursery. Today we just went shopping for curtains and blinds (we also brought cushions as we always come away from the shops with extra stuff), then went home and installed them.

Finished the week off with a Jets Zoom meeting catching up with the team and then a baked dinner.

Cheeky and one of Queensland’s best

YOU can’t name a great team that didn’t have one - a cheeky half. They’re always smaller, always think they’re funny and prepared to scrap away.

Get that ball in their hands and a staggered line with big men puffing and it’s a thing of beauty.

Ball out in front in two hands eyes darting looking for the big forward who just clocks off for two seconds or that little gap that no one else has seen yet.

One of Queensland’s great halves is Barry Muir.

Muir made his way from the Coast to Toowoomba and then Brisbane where he would play for Wests, coach Queensland, Redcliffe and Norths.

Muir made the Kangaroo Tours in 1959 and 1963. He would become vice captain in 1963 and be pivotal to Australia winning a series in England for the first time in 51 years.

It was the third test of that series when Muir was sent off, he took a wild kick at either the ball or Tommy Smales- History is still unsure.

“I was going for the ball but he carried on he said I kicked him in the groin,” Muir said.

“I gave the ref a spray as I walked off.

“When I was sent off, Brian Hambly had also been sent off too and we were sitting on the sideline and this Pommie yelled out: ‘Go back to where you came from, you are just a bunch of criminals’.

“Hambly looked at me and he picked up a bucket of ice and said: ‘Give it to them Barry they have not had a bath for a while’ so I just following instructions.”

That would be Muir’s last Test tour for Australia. It might have been the ice thing or the abusing the ref or kicking someone Muir said he was still unsure.

See they’re still cheeky.

Barry Muir. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Muir would play 25 Tests and captain Australia twice while playing for Queensland 24 times. He would play against Ipswich in the Bulimba Cup.

Muir would play 27 Bulimba Cup games from 1958 to 1967 and score eight tries.

“Bulimba Cup was very important that’s how you got picked for Queensland and Australia,” Muir recalled.

“I played for Toowoomba and Brisbane against Ipswich.

“I went to Toowoomba and played for Valleys. Queensland picked my five eighth Brian Jones at half so I said well I will go to Brisbane and play half against him so I went to Wests and stayed for 12 years and was picked as Queensland half.

“Ipswich, tough hard forwards and didn’t they love giving it to Brisbane.

“Beattie Parcell, Foreman with Kelly they were tough men and skilful men too.

“When I was coaching Queensland I had an Ipswich forward John Crilly, and he would do anything for you.”

Crilly spoke about the long lasting legacy of Muir

“He was like Henry Holloway, great coach who encouraged you to believe in what you were doing and your team,’’ Crilly said.

“You became one unit under the coaching of Muir.”

Muir spoke about his admiration for the Ipswich men in front of him.

“Ipswich forwards, it was nice to have them in front of me but not against me, and knowing they were there if I needed them,’’ Muir said.

Gary Parcell. Picture: Archive

Ipswich, Queensland and Australian forward Gary Parcell reflected on his little mate in the seven.

“Barry didn’t need my help, he could get into trouble on his own and protect himself,’’ Parcell said.

Muir answered back: “I may not have needed him but gee you are a bit more confident when Gary Parcell is standing beside you. You can give it out a bit more.

“Just check he’s there first.”

Muir laughed. Always cheeky and funny.

Muir would be the first to use the term Cockroaches when describing our southern neighbours and coached Queensland from 1974-78 as we came so close to winning a series for the first time since 1959.

“I just had so many players at the clubs and Queensland I played for and coached that did anything I asked,’’ he said.

“That’s all any coach wants. We were close to beating the Blues.

“I had some hard luck stories, couldn’t beat the Blues and lost two grand finals but that’s football.

“I wouldn’t want to play or coach now. I love our era of football.”

Cooper’s stat

IPSWICH’S last Bulimba Cup final win was in 1966, beating Brisbane 7-2 at Lang Park.

It was Ipswich’s first win since 1958 and there was four send-offs in the last 10 minutes. Don Simpson and 19-year-old Kev Stephens from Ipswich were first to go for fighting. Then it was Brisbane forward Noel Cavanagh for a high tackle. Ipswich centre Col Dwyer was next for another alleged offence in a tackle.