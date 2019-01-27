How Ipswich's top cop has watched policing evolve

EACH day brings a fresh challenge for Inspector Keith McDonald.

Even after 35 years in the Queensland Police Service, one of Ipswich's top cops relishes taking on each new shift.

He arrived at the Yamanto Station from Brisbane in the wake of the 2011 floods for his second stint in Ipswich after working in the area from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s.

"Policing isn't for everyone,” Insp McDonald said.

"People come in to this job with great ideas and realise it's not the job for them.

"I love coming to work.”

In his role as inspector of support services, he is the port of call for a wide range of units including forensic crash, dog squad, scenes of crime and many more.

He has experienced the changes that have come along with being an officer during his time in the force, such as advances in technology, police training and the law itself.

Body worn and in-car cameras, as well as the introduction of PolAir were described as "godsends” for police with more eyes on them than ever before.

"The biggest things are legislation. It always has to change with the times and it really changes now extremely quickly,” he said.

"The amount of change and the speed with which its happening is unbelievable.

"At the end of the day, even with all that change, people still ring us and want police to attend an incident.”

He believed the "fear factor” that came along with a man or woman in uniform had been fractured and people were more likely to approach them for help, with more ways than ever to do so.

"The people who respect the law will (always) show that respect,” he said.

"The people that we interact with for the greater percentage of our time probably know the system and what they can and can't get away with.”

Insp McDonald has been in a unique position to watch Ipswich grow, particularly the expansion of Springfield and the birth of Ripley, during his two separate stints.

With growth brings new challenges and new approaches to tackling crime.

"It's an ever-changing world where we are trying to do the best that we can with the equipment that we've got,” he said.