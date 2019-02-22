How Ipswich's public and private school results compare

IPSWICH schools both public and private are lagging behind the rest of the state for its graduate results, not even falling into the top ten local government areas for OP achievements.

Of the total 898 OP eligible students in the district, 18.26 per cent got a top mark of between 1-5 last year.

Data published by the Queensland Curriculum Assessment Authority shows the state average for 2018 senior students sat at 21.84 per cent.

That places Ipswich at spot number 12 with Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast catchments on top.

Our private schools had a total of 20.50 per cent of eligible OP students fall in the top bracket, behind the Queensland average of 25.12 per cent.

Only Ipswich Grammar School (37.88 per cent) and Westside Christian College (28.81 per cent) fell above that market.

It is a bleaker story for Ipswich's public schools as only 12.88 per cent of eligible students got an OP of between 1-5.

That figure is well behind the state average of 18 per cent and positions Ipswich public schools at 15th in comparison to other government areas.

Toogoolawah State High School (50 per cent) and Redbank Plains State High School (31.58 per cent) were the only two Ipswich public schools sit above the state average.

Percentage of eligible graduates that received an OP ranking between 1-5 for local government areas.

Regional OP rankings

1. Brisbane (28.69 per cent)

2. Sunshine Coast (22.56 per cent)

3. Gold Coast (21.73 per cent)

4. Toowoomba (20.76%)

5. Gympie (20.32%)

12. Ipswich (18.26%)

Private regional rankings

1. Brisbane (31.71 per cent)

2. Redland (25.60 per cent)

3. Sunshine Coast (25.46 per cent)

4. Cairns (25.10 per cent)

5. Gold Coast (25 per cent)

8. Ipswich (20.50 per cent)

Public regional rankings

1. Brisbane (24.42 per cent)

2. Gladstone (20 per cent)

3. South Burnett (19.23 per cent)

4. Sunshine Coast (19.09 per cent)

5. Noosa (18.30 per cent)

15. Ipswich (12.88%)

Local government areas with less than 100 OP eligible students were excluded.