How Ipswich's Hornets are creating a winning buzz

TAKING CHARGE: Ipswich Logan Hornets batter Sibona Jimmy scored a valuable half century in her team's latest win in the Katherine Raymont Shield competition. Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: Having been with the Ipswich Logan Hornets women's program since it started, Leanne Bichel is proud of the progress being made.

The Hornets First Grade side is in the second season of Katherine Raymont Shield competition where Bichel rightly declares: "They're holding their own''.

That was highlighted with the Hornets top side securing back-to-back 50 over match victories, the latest against Wests last weekend.

After setting a competitive 182 from solid knocks by left-hander Sibona Jimmy (53) and Kira Holmes (46), the Hornets displayed their growing determination with the ball.

Wests recovered from 2/10 to build a third wicket 77-run partnership that threatened to shoot down the Hornets victory hopes.

However, Laidley-based pace bowler Hannah Lehmann stepped up under pressure to break the stand.

"Wests could have taken it away from us at the time,'' Bichel said. "But the girls fought back and got the wicket.

"(After that) we kept consistently taking wickets.''

Coming up from Second Grade last year, 14-year-old Lehmann finished with 3/15 off five overs.

Left-armer Rachel Lewis (1/12), from Toowoomba, and captain Ellie Johnson (2/41) helped wrap up the Wests' tail.

"We're building and the girls are enjoying each other's company and playing well together,'' Bichel said.

While the first graders are improving each week, Bichel said the club's youth-laden Second Grade team was also learning and benefiting from the Hornets program.

Experienced team captain Bichel is guiding the young side. She's encouraged by their willingness to get better.

"It's onwards and upwards,'' she said, working closely with husband and First Grade coach Wayne.

The Hornets Second Grade side have won three of their five encounters, only losing by narrow margins.

Their wins have been over Gold Coast, Redlands and Sandgate.

Last weekend's loss was another tight game, with Souths winning with two balls to spare.

"It's very positive,'' the skipper said, in her fourth season in the Hornets women's program.

"We're learning each week.''

Wayne and Leanne Bichel Rob Williams

The Hornets top side won the Second Grade competition in their first two seasons before being promoted to the top division last season.

Bichel said with such a young side "it was a learning curve for all of us''.

The Hornets first graders play Sandgate Redcliffe in Sunday's Katherine Raymont Shield competition match at Baxter Oval.

The Hornets second graders have the weekend off Jodi Fields competition fixtures to allow players to fulfil Queensland school carnival commitments in Mackay.