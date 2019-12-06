How Ipswich’s best NAPLAN school achieved top marks

Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar School has scored the top NAPLAN results in Ipswich over the past five years. Students (front row) Henry Ferrando, Gemma Carniel, Rakhith Jayawardena and Ananya Sharma and (back row) Lauren Stacey, Sophia Tyrer, Triar Lutschini and Devyani Singh with principal Dr Peter Britton and head of junior school Nicolee Eiby.

CRUNCHING the numbers to personalise learning and put students on the right path to success is the key to Ipswich's top performing NAPLAN school achieving top marks.

Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar School snagged the best results across the Ipswich region in the Year 5 and Year 9 tests between 2015 and 2019.

Principal Dr Peter Britton said building character traits such as diligence and respect, as well as ensuring students feel safe, valued and challenged was crucial to academic success.

"The teachers have also established processes that enable them to make evidence-based decisions that inform curriculum development and personalising learning," he said.

The school has two staff, one in the secondary school and another in the junior school, whose roles include collecting and analysing data.

"The analytics are communicated to academic middle managers and classroom teachers who then tailor programs and lessons to meet their students' literacy and numeracy needs," Dr Britton said.

Dr Britton said personalised learning has been "at the heart" of the school's strategic planning for many years but over the last five years the school had sharpened its focus on "quality teaching" and "collective efficacy".

"(It's) the belief that high-performing teachers can collectively, rather than individually, have greater positive effects on student outcomes," he said.

"Student outcomes improve when teachers believe that they can accomplish great things when they work together."

The school does not intend to rest on its laurels, with further improvement the focus going forward.

"We are currently refining our case management phase with the aim of making it more efficient," Dr Britton said.

IGJGS did not take part in NAPLAN Online this year, deciding to postpone it until widely reported issues have been resolved.

The aim is for all schools to undertake NAPLAN Online by 2021.

"The purported benefits of NAPLAN online include schools having access to test results much quicker, and, tailored-testing," Dr Britton said.

"Tailored testing should provide a more in depth understanding of what students know and can do.

"Each student's questions are automatically tailored to include questions of higher or lower complexity depending on their performance during the test."