How Ipswich tradies can cash in on $1.6b building projects

CALLING all property developers, builders and hosing providers to help the State Government build more social housing in a $1.6 billion project.

The Department of Housing and Public Works is calling on interested parties to express their interest in delivering small, medium and large housing and mixed use developments.

The housing construction plan forms part of the Queensland Housing Strategy, Housing Construction Jobs program which will deliver $1.6 billion over the next 10 years.

The cash will used to build more social and affordable housing.

The Housing Construction Jobs Program will help address Ipswich's long-term housing needs by supporting and new construction and precinct development.

Ipswich projects will receive $103 million of the $1.6 billion budget with 383 new social homes planned and 59 full time jobs per year.

To download the EOI log onto QTenders and search 'Housing Construction Jobs'.

For more information and local industry briefings go to www.qld.gov.au/housingstrategy or call 1800 571 871.

Registrations close at 5pm on July 31.