How Ipswich students scored in NAPLAN

BOYS at an Ipswich school have secured their place among some of the top performers in the state.

Students and Boys Grammar outdid many of their previous NAPLAN test results, moving the school's place to among the top 25 schools in Queensland across multiple testing categories.

Year seven students had the 22nd highest marks in the state for spelling, grammar and punctuation and numeracy and 28th overall while students in year five were 15th in the state for numeracy.

Students were tested on numeracy, grammar and punctuation spelling and writing.

Headmaster Richard Morrison said in many testing categories, the school's results were a significant improvement on the 2017 outcome.

"All of our results are better than the state averages quite significantly," Mr Morrison said.

"Our year 7 NAPLAN results are indicating incredible improvement.

"It's a team effort and at the centre of the team are the boys and the effort they put into it.

"We have very talented staff and fantastic teachers that work really hard but on the other side of the triangle are the parents that do their bit to support their boys and their learning.

"What we're looking at is really outstanding improvements. The message is boys can't write as well as girls and they can't read as well so I think we are dispelling that."

Deputy Headmaster Tony Dosen said the school was in the second year of implementing a unique teaching program based on contemporary education research.

Ipswich Grammar School is the only independent school in Australia to use the program

"We have implemented a program called Explicit Teaching which is based on solid research," Mr Dosen said.

"It puts boys' knowledge in their long term memory and removing form their short term memory.

"It's so the boys don't have to re-learn things, they can learn to apply those things."

Across the state

In Queensland, 96.2% of year three students met the national minimum standard for reading, 94% for writing, 94.3% for spelling, 95.9% for numeracy and 95.3% for grammar and punctuation.

Across the state, year 87.4% of year five students met the national minimum standard for writing, 95% for reading, 94.4% for spelling and 96% for numeracy.

In year seven, 94% of students met the national minimum standard for reading, 93.2% for spelling, 95.4% for numeracy and 92.5% for grammar and punctuation.

For year nine students in Queensland, 91.9% of students met the national minimum standard for reading, 74% for writing, 90.4% for spelling, 95.2% for numeracy and 91.4% for grammar and punctuation.

Queensland students fell below the national average in year three writing, year five writing, year seven writing and numeracy and year nine writing, reading, numeracy and grammar and punctuation.