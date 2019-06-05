How Ipswich State High slayed a schoolboys giant

RUGBY LEAGUE: Defensive fortitude defined a phenomenal performance as Ipswich State High stunned reigning national champions Palm Beach Currumbin 26-6.

Broadcast into homes around the state courtesy of The Queensland Times' exclusive live stream, those who tuned in were not disappointed as the state's premier schoolboy competition delivered a top class contest.

In front of an enthusiastic home crowd braving chilly conditions under lights at Norths ground, the underdogs played with an unwavering spirit to keep their Langer Cup hopes alive.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"What a feeling hey," physically exhausted but elated captain Deijion Leugaimafa said post-match.

"Before we ran out tonight coach was telling us they had been undefeated for 18 months and that just put something in our heads.

"We just wanted to beat them that much."

Inspired pre-game, the boys from Ipswich were dogged from the outset, imposing themselves with an intensity that unnerved their highly-rated opposition.

With the titleholders unsettled, Ipswich pounced.

IMMENSE STRENGTH: Ipswich State High player Paeo Fe'ao scores a crucial try in last night's Langer Cup victory over Palm Beach Currumbin at Keith Sternberg Oval. Rob Williams

When a towering bomb went down early, they were handed possession in the opposition red-zone and the chance for a dream start.

A well-structured set followed culminating in some slick work by lethal right-side centre-wing combination Bill Gase and Watjerra Briggs.

When halfback Lachlan Williamson banged over the conversion from the sideline, Ipswich led 6-0.

Six became 12 when Paea Fe'ao showed immense strength to crash through several would-be tacklers.

Ipswich's defence was outstanding and Palm Beach's only highlight came against the run of play.

Ipswich State High players celebrate a try in their massive Langer Cup victory. Rob Williams

The first team to score in the second half was going to be crucial.

Sensing the job was not yet complete, Ipswich returned to the field in similar fashion, with the blowtorch firmly applied.

Again they regained possession in attacking field position after a clever kick and crossed for a four-pointer off the back of a quick play the ball.

At 18-6, the lead still seemed precarious but when Williamson knocked over a penalty shot to extend the margin to 14 the tension valve released.

Ipswich State High footballer Ilai Tuia muscles up in defence. Rob Williams

The bell tolled for Palm Beach when Ipswich swung the ball wide within their own half through several sets of hands.

Finding space down the right again, the spectacular long-range try iced the game.

"It was a really tough game of football. Very physical," coach Joshua Bretherton said.

"They were every bit as good as we thought they were and I'm super proud of the effort my boys put in.

"I set them a challenge as individuals to go and beat their opposite and I thought if they could do that, we would see what they were made of.

"I thought across the park they stood up and if they didn't beat them, they at least put them under pressure."

Both well-drilled schoolboy units played with impressive structure and supreme skill in a testament to the elite standard of their respective excellence programs.

Ipswich State High footballer Bill Gase displays his strength against the Palm Beach Currumbin defence. Rob Williams

Bretherton also enlisted his troops to defend like their lives depended on it. They answered the call, resulting in some truly bone-rattling collisions.

He said the defensive resolve shown was reflected in the scoreline and the fact typically error-free Palm Beach players were forced off their game.

"I think a lot of that can be attributed to how good a job our boys did defensively and how physical they were, and you started to see boys just break down in front of them, which was very impressive,'' he said.

Praising the dedication of his teammates, skipper Leugaimafa said it took pure heart and a commitment by each member of the talent-rich squad to be relentless and continually show up for each other.

"To beat these guys, especially with them being the national champs, it was a big task ahead of us and my boys came through," he said. "They showed pride in the jersey and were hard to beat.

"I'm proud of them."

Ipswich State High player Paea Fe'ao. Rob Williams

It was red letter day for the Ipswich State High Rugby League Excellence program, with the seconds (40-26) and under 15s (46-6) also completing dominant wins.

After emphatic triumphs over Wavell High and Palm Beach Currumbin the Firsts are still in the hunt for the Langer Cup if undefeated Keebra Park falters and Bretherton wants his side ready to capitalise.

He said the goal must now be to push into the top of the table and secure the highest ranking possible for the national knockout phase.

"If we get lucky and Keebra Park happen to drop one, we want to have no excuses and we want to put ourselves in a position where if they happen to slip up, we get them and take that spot," he said.

Players will recover at a pool session at the school before preparing for next week's battle with St Mary's Toowoomba on Wednesday at 5.30pm at Norths.

Bretherton thanked the many supporters who showed up to cheer on the team yesterday and he encouraged everyone to come back next week.

Allan Langer Cup: Ipswich State High 26 (Watjerra Briggs 2, Ezekiel Figota, Paea Fe'ao tries; Lachlan Williamson: 4/4 conversions, 1 penalty) def Palm Beach Currumbin 6.