How Ipswich speedway team defied state challenges

MOTORSPORT: After experiencing numerous challenges during the Queensland Wingless Sprint title at Maryborough Speedway, Cody O'Connell and the O'Connell Racing team couldn't have been happier.

The Ipswich racers came away with a well-deserved runner-up finish.

With double the cars comes double the potential for issues, which is a fact the O'Connell Racing team became more than familiar with during the Queensland titles.

Cody's younger brother Casey has stepped into the class after graduating from Junior Sedans.

However, while this forced the team to work double time as they attempted to keep on top of the busy schedule, the challenges seemed to be confined to Casey's Queensland number 48 Tranzmile-Wacol supported Wingless Sprint.

Cody hit the ground running aboard his new Queensland number 49 Tranzmile-Wacol backed Cool car.

Cody backed up last season's Queensland title runner-up finish, which he achieved the hard way after coming from the rear of the field, a win, a second and a third-place finish in his heat races.

This time, Cody lined up on the inside of the second row for the 30-lap feature race.

Initially slotting into third place, the 19-year-old eventually managed to pip Dan Moes for second place to maintain his mantle as Queensland's number two.

Unfortunately for Casey, the dramas began from the outset during what was only his fourth outing with the class. The team eventually identified a crack between his cylinders, causing water to flow freely out of the spark plug hole.

There was no time for thorough repairs. However, the team - with the assistance of Casey's fellow racers Michael Butcher and Josh Dreaver - was forced to manage the issue as best they could throughout the night.

Not letting these issues dishearten him, Casey did extremely well to steer his ailing car. He secured a pair of thirds and a win during his heat races to qualify in fourth alongside his brother for the feature race.

Knowing that his car would likely be unable to make it to the end of the race, Casey retired to the infield on the opening lap following some slight contact with his big brother off the starting line.

It wasn't the way the 16-year-old driver hoped to close his Queensland title campaign, being unable to qualify for the feature race.

But to do so alongside Cody on the second row was a huge boost for his confidence and a testament to the team, who were able to celebrate both of the brothers' achievements.

"I would have loved to gone one better this time around, but overall I'm really pleased with second place and the consistency we had throughout the whole night," Tivoli-based Cody said.

"I've only ever raced against Casey for a small stint back in Junior Sedans so to be able to do that again, especially in a race as important as the Queensland title, was pretty special and he did an amazing job to qualify that close to the front of the field this early in his Wingless Sprint career.

"It's been a massive team effort to get both cars ready for the title and we had a lot of help from others as well. It's definitely exciting to both be able to race at one track and at the same meetings, so we're looking forward to more of that next season."

For their next appearance, the O'Connell brothers will head to Archerfield Speedway on Saturday night for the final round of the Ian Boettcher Race Parts Super Series, which will be run in conjunction with the 50 Lapper.

Cody is leading the three-way battle for the overall Ian Boettcher Race Parts Super Series point standings.

He'll be hoping to consolidate his position to wrap up the series.

Cody and Casey are backed by Tranzmile - Wacol, Darra Mechanical, O'Connell Smash Repairs, ATL Graphix, B&B Garage, Pirtek -Wacol, Bundamba Auto Wreckers, Col's Fibreglass, Plus Fitness North Ipswich, and Goodenough Cakes.