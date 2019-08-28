How Ipswich school achieved top NAPLAN result

PROUD RESULT: Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar School students (front row) Henry Ferrando, Gemma Carniel, Rakhith Jayawardena and Ananya Sharma and (back row) Lauren Stacey, Sophia Tyrer, Triar Lutschini and Devyani Singh with principal Dr Peter Britton and head of junior school Nicolee Eiby.

IPSWICH Girls' and Junior Grammar School proudly sits at the top of the class for NAPLAN results.

The top performing schools in Ipswich were revealed with the release of the 2019 results today.

Students in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the nationwide standardised test in May, which is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.

Across the Ipswich region, Year 3 and Year 5 students at Ipswich Junior Grammar School got an average NAPLAN score of 5071, making it the area's top performing primary school.

The second best performing primary schools were Westside Christian College, where the average result was 4854 for Year 3 and Year 5 students.

The third best performing primary school was Ipswich Grammar School where the school-wide average score was 4821.

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School was Ipswich's top performing high school.

Their Year 7 and Year 9 students received an average NAPLAN score of 5968.

The second best performing high school was Ipswich Grammar School, where the average score was 5953, while the third best performing school was Westside Christian College, where the average score was 5801.

Principal and CEO Dr Peter Britton, who has been in his role for the past nine years, said the results were a credit to the partnerships formed between students, teachers and parents. The school is planning to move to NAPLAN Online in 2021.

"The school's strategic focus has been on personalising learning and developing high-performing teachers to use evidence-based, high-impact teaching and learning practices, schoolwide," he said.

"We know our young women, girls and boys.

"Teachers use a suite of diagnostic items, including NAPLAN data, to evaluate each student's progress towards obtaining a holistic education, including academic achievement.

"Secondary school students meet with a senior staff member regularly on a one-to-one basis to review progress and set new goals whilst our junior students are encouraged to continually reflect on their learning progress, set new learning goals and know where to find help if they need it.

"Our aim is to gradually release the responsibility for learning from the teacher to the student so that our students are well-prepared for life beyond the school gates."

Dr Britton said the results show an ongoing improvement in students' literay and numeracy but the school was still in the process of comparing results.

The outcomes who the school was 'substantially above the state average' for 19 of the 20 tests and 'above state average for other other test.

"Student gain in learning is important to us," he said.

"The school's data analyst is forensic with data analysis because we look deeply into school, year level, class, individual and program data. We have found that the extra time taken to analyse the data yields greater improvements because it is evidence-based, collegial and student focussed.

"We are particularly pleased that 100 precent of the Year 3 boys and girls were at or above the national minimum standards across all five tests, and 100 per cent of the Year 5 boys and girls were at or above the national minimum standards in four of the five tests - reading, writing, numeracy and spelling.

"In the secondary school, 98 per cent of Year 7 students were at or above the national minimum standards across all five tests, and in Year 9, 97 per cent of students were at or above the national minimum standards in four of the five tests - reading, numeracy, spelling and grammar and punctuation."

Dr Britton said education was in good shape locally.

"Ipswich has many great schools, wonderful students, hardworking teachers and supportive parents and friends," he said.

"IGGS/IJGS is fortunate to be in a community like Ipswich that values education and partnerships that focus on nurturing its youngest citizens to be the best they can be in all aspects of their education. Our society's future is in good hands."

Ipswich's top 10 performing primary schools:

Ipswich Junior Grammar School: 5071 points

Westside Christian College: 4854 points

Ipswich Grammar School: 4821 points

The Springfield Anglican College: 4820 points

Lowood State School: 4691 points

St Mary's Primary School (Ipswich): 4653 points

West Moreton Anglican College: 4650 points

Springfield Central State School: 4635 points

Kalbar State School: 4623 points

Mount Crosby State School: 4616 points

Ipswich's top 10 performing high schools:

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School: 5968 points

Ipswich Grammar School: 5953 points

Westside Christian College: 5801 points

The Springfield Anglican College: 5736 points

West Moreton Anglican College: 5632 points

St Peter Claver College: 5523 points

Springfield Central State High School: 5520 points

St Mary's College, Ipswich: 5518 points

St Edmund's College: 5439 points

Faith Lutheran College: 5341 points