How Ipswich residents made $5.2 million in a year

Fraser Wilson at the TOMRA Recycling Centre in West Ipswich.

MILLIONS of dollars has been refunded into Ipswich residents' bank accounts since recycling scheme Containers for Change was introduced.

Since it started in November last year, 56,757,276 containers have been returned through the scheme in the Ipswich, Ipswich West, Bundamba and Scenic Rim electorates.

With 10c refunded for every eligible container, that equals more than $5.6 million.

More than 4.4 million containers were deposited locally during November and December last year, with a further 52 million this year up until November 24.

East Ipswich resident Fraser Wilson got on board with the scheme as soon as it launched and returns containers once a month.

"It seemed better than throwing it into the bin and it goes into landfill," he said.

"I just mainly use (money refunded) for groceries that sort of stuff. I usually cash it in at Woolies and do the shopping while I'm there.

"My kids help out and I work on building sites so most of the builders, if they've got a drink of water, I'll grab their containers and take them in as well.

"It's good to actually get cash back for your empties."

A Containers for Change spokesperson said there was still confusion surrounding lids and what containers are eligible.

"Customers are encouraged to remove lids from beverage containers before returning their containers at a refund point," they said.

"Removing lids helps with the crushing of containers at processing facilities."

Plastic lids are usually a different plastic from the container and separating the plastics equals a better recycling outcome due to less 'contamination'.

For a full checklist on which containers are eligible, visit the Containers for Change website.

"Recycling efforts are focused on drinks generally consumed away from the home (like) soft drinks, water and small flavoured milk," they said.

FULL LIST OF CONTAINER REFUND POINTS

Anuha - Tip Shop, Gatton

Gatton Tip Shop, 64 Fords Rd, Gatton

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm and Saturday 9am-1pm

Type: Drop-offs

Payment: EFT via Scheme ID

Contact: 13 42 42 or recycling@anuha.com.au

Anuha - Transfer Station, Laidley Heights

Laidley Transfer Station, Burgess Rd, Laidley Heights

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 9am-4pm

Type: Drop-offs

Payment: EFT via Scheme ID

Contact: 13 42 42 or recycling@anuha.com.au

Anuha - Esk

Pipeliner Park (Opposite the Esk Bowls and Community Club), Esk Hampton Rd, Esk

The site's trading hours are updated monthly.

Opening hours: Monday January 6 1-4pm, Monday January 13 8-11.30am, Monday January 1-4pm, Monday January 27 8-11.30am, Monday February 3 1-4pm, Monday February 10 8-11.30am, Monday February 17 1-4pm, Monday February 24 8-11.30am, Monday March 2 1pm-4pm, Monday March 9 8-11.30am

Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points

Payment: EFT via Scheme ID

Contact: 13 42 42 or recycling@anuha.com.au

Anuha - Fernvale Futures Centre, Fernvale

Fernvale Futures Centre, 1483 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale

The site's trading hours are updated monthly.

Opening hours: Monday January 6 8-11.30am, Monday January 13 1-4pm, Monday January 20 8-11.30am, Monday January 27 1-4pm, Monday February 3 8-11.30am, Monday February 10 1-4pm, Monday February 8-11.30am, Monday February 1-4pm, Monday March 2 8-11.30am

Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points

Payment: EFT via Scheme ID

Contact: 13 42 42 or recycling@anuha.com.au

Beveridge Container Recycling - Yamanto

33 Belar Street, Yamanto

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-noon

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: Cash, EFT via Scheme ID

Contact: 13 42 42 or info@beveridgecontainer-recycling.com.au

Envirobank - Raceview Hotel, Raceview

Raceview Hotel, 99 Raceview St, Raceview

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 10am-2am

Type: Drop-offs

Payment: EFT via Scheme ID

Bags available from: Star Liquor Raceview

Contact: 13 42 42 or customerservice@envirobank.com.au

Envirobank - Redbank Plaza, Redbank

1 Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9am-5.30pm, Saturday 9am-4pm and Sunday 10am-4pm

Type: Drop-offs

Payment: EFT via Scheme ID & retail vouchers

Bags available from: Coles Service Desk

Contact: 13 42 42 or customerservice@envirobank.com.au

Re. Turn-it - Lifeline, Redbank Plains

2 Shannon St, Redbank Plains

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-4pm

Type: Drop-offs

Payment: EFT via Scheme ID

Contact: 13 42 42 or QLD@returnit.com.au

Re. Turn-it - Goodna

229 Brisbane Rd, Goodna

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm, Saturday 9am-4pm and Sunday 10am-2pm

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: Cash & EFT via Scheme ID

Contact: 13 42 42 or QLD@returnit.com.au

Phamily Recycling - Vietnamese Christian Church, Camira

11 Hosanna Pl, Camira

Opening hours: Friday and Saturday 9am-noon

Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points

Payment: EFT via Scheme ID

Contact: 13 42 42 or contact@phamilyrecycling.com.au

Re. Turn-it - Night Owl, Springfield Lakes

1 Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 5-12am

Type: Drop-offs

Payment: EFT via Scheme ID

Contact: 13 42 42 or QLD@returnit.com.au

Re. Turn-it - Royal Hotel, Kalbar

Royal Hotel, corner of George and Edward streets, Kalbar

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 10am-4pm

Type: Drop-offs

Payment: EFT via Scheme ID

Contact: 13 42 42 or QLD@returnit.com.au

GDR Beaudesert Scrap Metal & Recycling - Boonah

8 Melbourne St, Boonah

Opening hours: Opens December 9. Hours will be Monday 9am-noon

Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points

Payment: EFT via Scheme ID

Contact: 13 42 42 or gary@gdrtruckparts.com.au

TOMRA Recycling Centre - West Ipswich

355 Brisbane St, West Ipswich

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 7am-7pm

Type: RVM, drop off, depot (commercial bulk sorting)

Payment: EFT via scheme ID, retail cash voucher

Contact: 13 42 42 or ad.qld@tomra.com

Re. Turn-it - Salvos, Bundamba

12 Coal St, Bundamba

Opening hours: Monday-Saturday 8am-4pm

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: Cash, EFT via Scheme ID

Contact: 13 42 42 or QLD@returnit.com.au

Envirobank - Silkstone

Blackstone and Grange roads, Silkstone

Opening hours: 24/7

Type: Drop-offs

Payment: EFT and retail vouchers

Contact: 13 42 42 or customerservice@envirobank.com.au