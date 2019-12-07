How Ipswich residents made $5.2 million in a year
MILLIONS of dollars has been refunded into Ipswich residents' bank accounts since recycling scheme Containers for Change was introduced.
Since it started in November last year, 56,757,276 containers have been returned through the scheme in the Ipswich, Ipswich West, Bundamba and Scenic Rim electorates.
With 10c refunded for every eligible container, that equals more than $5.6 million.
More than 4.4 million containers were deposited locally during November and December last year, with a further 52 million this year up until November 24.
East Ipswich resident Fraser Wilson got on board with the scheme as soon as it launched and returns containers once a month.
"It seemed better than throwing it into the bin and it goes into landfill," he said.
"I just mainly use (money refunded) for groceries that sort of stuff. I usually cash it in at Woolies and do the shopping while I'm there.
"My kids help out and I work on building sites so most of the builders, if they've got a drink of water, I'll grab their containers and take them in as well.
"It's good to actually get cash back for your empties."
A Containers for Change spokesperson said there was still confusion surrounding lids and what containers are eligible.
"Customers are encouraged to remove lids from beverage containers before returning their containers at a refund point," they said.
"Removing lids helps with the crushing of containers at processing facilities."
Plastic lids are usually a different plastic from the container and separating the plastics equals a better recycling outcome due to less 'contamination'.
For a full checklist on which containers are eligible, visit the Containers for Change website.
"Recycling efforts are focused on drinks generally consumed away from the home (like) soft drinks, water and small flavoured milk," they said.
FULL LIST OF CONTAINER REFUND POINTS
Anuha - Tip Shop, Gatton
Gatton Tip Shop, 64 Fords Rd, Gatton
Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm and Saturday 9am-1pm
Type: Drop-offs
Payment: EFT via Scheme ID
Contact: 13 42 42 or recycling@anuha.com.au
Anuha - Transfer Station, Laidley Heights
Laidley Transfer Station, Burgess Rd, Laidley Heights
Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 9am-4pm
Type: Drop-offs
Payment: EFT via Scheme ID
Contact: 13 42 42 or recycling@anuha.com.au
Anuha - Esk
Pipeliner Park (Opposite the Esk Bowls and Community Club), Esk Hampton Rd, Esk
The site's trading hours are updated monthly.
Opening hours: Monday January 6 1-4pm, Monday January 13 8-11.30am, Monday January 1-4pm, Monday January 27 8-11.30am, Monday February 3 1-4pm, Monday February 10 8-11.30am, Monday February 17 1-4pm, Monday February 24 8-11.30am, Monday March 2 1pm-4pm, Monday March 9 8-11.30am
Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points
Payment: EFT via Scheme ID
Contact: 13 42 42 or recycling@anuha.com.au
Anuha - Fernvale Futures Centre, Fernvale
Fernvale Futures Centre, 1483 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale
The site's trading hours are updated monthly.
Opening hours: Monday January 6 8-11.30am, Monday January 13 1-4pm, Monday January 20 8-11.30am, Monday January 27 1-4pm, Monday February 3 8-11.30am, Monday February 10 1-4pm, Monday February 8-11.30am, Monday February 1-4pm, Monday March 2 8-11.30am
Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points
Payment: EFT via Scheme ID
Contact: 13 42 42 or recycling@anuha.com.au
Beveridge Container Recycling - Yamanto
33 Belar Street, Yamanto
Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-noon
Type: Over-the-counter depots
Payment: Cash, EFT via Scheme ID
Contact: 13 42 42 or info@beveridgecontainer-recycling.com.au
Envirobank - Raceview Hotel, Raceview
Raceview Hotel, 99 Raceview St, Raceview
Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 10am-2am
Type: Drop-offs
Payment: EFT via Scheme ID
Bags available from: Star Liquor Raceview
Contact: 13 42 42 or customerservice@envirobank.com.au
Envirobank - Redbank Plaza, Redbank
1 Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9am-5.30pm, Saturday 9am-4pm and Sunday 10am-4pm
Type: Drop-offs
Payment: EFT via Scheme ID & retail vouchers
Bags available from: Coles Service Desk
Contact: 13 42 42 or customerservice@envirobank.com.au
Re. Turn-it - Lifeline, Redbank Plains
2 Shannon St, Redbank Plains
Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-4pm
Type: Drop-offs
Payment: EFT via Scheme ID
Contact: 13 42 42 or QLD@returnit.com.au
Re. Turn-it - Goodna
229 Brisbane Rd, Goodna
Opening hours: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm, Saturday 9am-4pm and Sunday 10am-2pm
Type: Over-the-counter depots
Payment: Cash & EFT via Scheme ID
Contact: 13 42 42 or QLD@returnit.com.au
Phamily Recycling - Vietnamese Christian Church, Camira
11 Hosanna Pl, Camira
Opening hours: Friday and Saturday 9am-noon
Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points
Payment: EFT via Scheme ID
Contact: 13 42 42 or contact@phamilyrecycling.com.au
Re. Turn-it - Night Owl, Springfield Lakes
1 Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes
Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 5-12am
Type: Drop-offs
Payment: EFT via Scheme ID
Contact: 13 42 42 or QLD@returnit.com.au
Re. Turn-it - Royal Hotel, Kalbar
Royal Hotel, corner of George and Edward streets, Kalbar
Opening hours: Monday-Friday 10am-4pm
Type: Drop-offs
Payment: EFT via Scheme ID
Contact: 13 42 42 or QLD@returnit.com.au
GDR Beaudesert Scrap Metal & Recycling - Boonah
8 Melbourne St, Boonah
Opening hours: Opens December 9. Hours will be Monday 9am-noon
Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points
Payment: EFT via Scheme ID
Contact: 13 42 42 or gary@gdrtruckparts.com.au
TOMRA Recycling Centre - West Ipswich
355 Brisbane St, West Ipswich
Opening hours: Monday-Sunday 7am-7pm
Type: RVM, drop off, depot (commercial bulk sorting)
Payment: EFT via scheme ID, retail cash voucher
Contact: 13 42 42 or ad.qld@tomra.com
Re. Turn-it - Salvos, Bundamba
12 Coal St, Bundamba
Opening hours: Monday-Saturday 8am-4pm
Type: Over-the-counter depots
Payment: Cash, EFT via Scheme ID
Contact: 13 42 42 or QLD@returnit.com.au
Envirobank - Silkstone
Blackstone and Grange roads, Silkstone
Opening hours: 24/7
Type: Drop-offs
Payment: EFT and retail vouchers
Contact: 13 42 42 or customerservice@envirobank.com.au