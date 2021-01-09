How Ipswich residents behaved for first night of lockdown

Ipswich police say residents were well-behaved for the first night of lockdown.

AS IPSWICH enters its first full day of lockdown, police have commended the community’s efforts in adhering to the latest restrictions.

Since lockdown commenced at 6pm on Friday evening there have been no fines issued to residents in relation to breaches of public health orders.

A Queensland Police spokesman said on Saturday local law enforcement were pleased with the response.

“Overall, it was positive response throughout Ipswich district,” he said.

Local police, however, reportedly handed out dozens of masks to members of the public.

A significant reduction in traffic was also reported.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is due to address the media at 9am.