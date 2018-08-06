How Ipswich principal is building new school from scratch

BUILD: Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain will have a new school opened next year and (inset) founding principal Cherie Moore.

THE principal of Ipswich's newest primary school will hold a public meeting next week to start the foundation work of building the education facility.

On August 14, the Springfield community will get the chance to meet Cherie Moore, the founding principal of the new Spring Mountain school at Springfield West.

Mrs Moore said the event would give people the opportunity to put a face to her name and gather vital information about the school, which is expected to open next year.

The meeting will also allow her to get an indication on how many people are expected to attend the school.

The Department of Education and Training earmarked a 6.5ha site in the Lendlease-built estate to accommodate Prep to Year 6 students.

In February 2017, the department forecast it would have up to 905 students by 2026, reducing to a long-term "stable" number of about 800 students.

People will have the chance to nominate to be part of a reference group, which will work with Mrs Moore to propose a name for the school.

The name will be sent to Education Minister Grace Grace for approval.

A uniform, logo and school colours will also be the responsibility of the group.

Establishing a school from the ground up will represent a full circle in Mrs Moore's education career.

"I'm really excited, I feel very privileged," she said.

"I'm really looking forward to working the community and building an amazing school.

"My family are local, they've lived in the area for over 30 years. I was educated locally, a Redbank Plains girl."

After a stint in country Queensland she returned to Bulimba before being invited to work as a teacher specialising in student behaviour.

Since, she has worked at 92 schools across Ipswich, for the past 16 years, in various roles.

"I understand, having had those experiences, the value of building a culture and a school community from the ground up," she said.

"Establishing processes from the very start that value things like diversity, care and respect, tolerance for all."

Meet Mrs Moore on August 14 from 6.30pm at Springfield Central State School Hall.