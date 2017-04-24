How Ipswich locals helped Logan flood victims

THANK YOU: Floodwaters stretched across the south and west of Logan in the wake of ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie.

IPSWICH locals know more than most that when tragedy strikes, there will be plenty of people who roll up their sleeves and get dirty to help.

This was certainly the case following the devastating floods that left parts of Logan under water.

People from all over south-east Queensland, including residents from Ipswich, gave up their time and energy to head down to Logan to drop off donations such as clothes, blankets and non-perishable food to those who desperately needed them.

Louie Naumovski from the Logan House Fire Support Network was co-ordinating the delivery of the donations and also followed the mud army around to provide as much support as possible for the clean-up process. He thanked the volunteers who made the trek from the Ipswich region.

In the wake of the terrible weather, the Logan House Fire Support Network opened a drop-off zone at the Bethania Community Centre so they could get supplies to people who were hit the hardest.

Mr Naumovski said he was "blown away” by how generous people from across the south-east were in helping Logan residents recover from the natural disaster.

"When the floods occurred we decided to step in as a local charity to help here on the ground in the disaster zone,” he said.

"We followed the mud army around and we were helping to feed them while they were cleaning up.

"By following them, it also gave us the opportunity to talk to residents who were affected and find out first-hand what they needed.

"We would then do a daily update on Facebook on what we saw and what we needed.

"The support we got from people right across Brisbane, Ipswich and the south-east has been phenomenal.

"People answered our calls and happily donated clothes, blankets, food, everything we needed.

"We had people who would make us sandwiches, muffins and other food so we could feed the mud army and all the volunteers.

"We would get there at 6am or 7am, and we would have people who were lined up with goods to give us.

"We had so many offers of help and we just want to thank everyone who donated items or their time.”