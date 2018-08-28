How Ipswich locals are helping drought relief appeal

The Ipswich community has banded together to support drought-affected farmers, with local schools and community groups raising thousands - and we want to hear about it!

Several local pubs, clubs and other venues have helped to raise much-needed funds via the recent "Let it Pour" events sponsored by Great Northern Brewery.

Great Northern General Manager Mick McKeown said the brewer had also tipped in $250,000 cash and, with the added support of Ipswich hotels and clubs and 1000 other venues, they expected to raise more than $1 million for drought relief - but efforts aren't over yet.

Has your school or community group held a fundraiser for drought relief?

Let us know: qt@qt.com.au