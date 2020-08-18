How Ipswich generosity keeps 256,000 hearts ticking

Shirley Kruse makes her 354th blood donation to celebrate the 10th birthday of the Ipswich Blood Donor Centre.

Shirley Kruse makes her 354th blood donation to celebrate the 10th birthday of the Ipswich Blood Donor Centre.

IPSWICH blood donors have potentially saved to lives of more than 256,000 people since the Riverlink donation centre opened a decade ago.

The Lifeblood Ipswich Donor Centre celebrated its 10th birthday on Tuesday, giving the Red Cross a chance to thank the thousands of people who have provided a whopping 85,395 donations over the years.

Lifeblood spokeswoman Sandee Thompson said blood donations had doubled since the Ipswich centre opened, while plasma donations had tripled over the same period.

Allan Knox donates blood with the help of Red Cross Lifeblood worker Suzi.

“The people of Ipswich have really got behind the Ipswich Donor Centre over the last decade and their support has been nothing short of extraordinary,” she said.

Among the most willing givers of the past decade, Shirley Kruse was at the birthday celebration to provide her 354th donation.

Shirley Kruse makes her 354th blood donation under the supervision of Red Cross Lifeblood worker Bec Scott.

“I really look forward to my fortnightly visits to donate. It just feels like one big happy family because I’m always greeted with a smile, I know all the team by name, and they’re so welcoming and caring”, Mrs Kruse said.

“I started donating blood because my mum was diagnosed with cancer. She needed quite a few blood transfusions during her treatment.

“We had the same blood type, and so it meant a lot to me to be able to help her.

“Then, when plasma donations were introduced, and I learned I could donate more often and helped more people, I thought why not? And I’ve been giving plasma ever since.”

To book your donation visit lifeblood.com.au, call 13 14 95 or download the Donate Blood app.