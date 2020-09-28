How Ipswich generosity has changed lives

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, Ipswich.

For many of us, 2020 has been extremely difficult.

It has been a time of uncertainty, a time of unexpected change and a time of hardship.

And for some Ipswich families, it has been even tougher, with long periods spent away from home not knowing what the next day holds, back to back tests and treatments, and sleepless nights in a hospital room or intensive care unit.

These families have children who are fighting injuries and illnesses that have not stopped with the arrival of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

We never want these families to feel alone, helpless, or lost, during a pandemic or ever.

The Children's Hospital Foundation helps sick and injured kids by funding life-saving medical research, investing in vital new equipment, and providing support and entertainment for children and their families.

We are committed to making a difference in the fight against childhood illness and injury so every child can grow up as happy and healthy as possible. But we could not do it without the incredibly generous support of both our individual donors and corporate partners.

This includes the incredible fundraising efforts of Woolworths team members and their big-hearted community, who have supported us for the past 34 years, and raised an incredible $60 million to work wonders for sick kids. This generosity has helped improve the lives of countless children through ground-breaking medical research, entertainment and support for kids and their families.

The funds they worked tirelessly to raise has helped fund a rapid diagnostic test for meningococcal, meaning children can get results back in one hour instead of three days, slowing the damage the deadly disease can do.

It's helped fund innovative research into childhood nutrition research, life-saving medical equipment, and supported bedside entertainment systems for every inpatient room at Queensland Children's Hospital, helping children and their families stay entertained during what can often feel like seemingly never-ending stays in hospital. The list goes on and on.

So, thank you Ipswich.

I can't imagine it possible to ever fully articulate the full magnitude of our appreciation.

On behalf of the thousands of sick kids and their families across Queensland and Northern NSW, thank you to the Woolworths customers and teams across Queensland for all of the support you have given, and for all the lives you have changed. We simply couldn't do what we do without you.

You truly are working wonders for sick kids.

I also encourage members of the Queensland community to help us work wonders for sick kids every day by donating to Children's Hospital Foundation at www.childrens.org.au.

Rosie Simpson, CEO, Children's Hospital Foundation