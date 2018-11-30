How Ipswich families made $180,000 in a month

Beth Cousens and Denise Podlich from Vinnies West Ipswich have been collecting cans and bottles for the Containers for Change initiative.

Beth Cousens and Denise Podlich from Vinnies West Ipswich have been collecting cans and bottles for the Containers for Change initiative. Ashleigh Howarth

IPSWICH families have returned more than 1.8m containers under the Containers for Change scheme this month.

More than 60,000 containers are returned to the scheme every day since November 1 and keen recyclers have received $180,000 in refunds.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said people right across the Ipswich region were smashing recycling rates and taking advantage of the 10-cent refund, with figures showing more than 1.8 million containers returned so far.

"The people of Ipswich have really embraced the scheme and you can see this by the exceptional numbers of containers that have been returned since the scheme kicked off on 01 November," Ms Howard said.

"It means that we are seeing more than 60,000 containers being returned each and every day in Ipswich which by any measure is a phenomenal effort.

"We already know that containers are one of this state's biggest polluters, so I don't want a single container to find its way to landfill or into our local waterways or environment.

"I want to encourage everyone to get on board, collect your refund or donate your refund to one of our local charities, schools, community and sporting groups."

Container Exchange CEO Ken Noye said the Containers for Change scheme provides opportunities for charities, community groups and other not-for-profit organisations.

"Not only does the scheme give these organisations the opportunity to raise funds, it also provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities or those facing long-term unemployment," Mr Noye said.

"Ipswich will get a share of the 500 new jobs being created around the state to implement and operate the scheme, and that's good news for people looking for work."

Residents in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset submitted close to 100,000 containers in the first fortnight of Queensland's container refund scheme.

For more information visit www.containersforchange.com.au or phone 13 42 42.

To be eligible the beverage container must:

Have contained a beverage product that is not excluded from the scheme. For example, cordials and plain milk are not included in the scheme so containers that have held these products are not eligible for a refund.

Display the refund mark. This is so that the container refund point operator can see if the container is part of the scheme. Most containers will already have a refund mark for SA and NT and these containers are eligible under Containers for Change. Beverage manufacturers have until 1 December 2019 to display the new refund mark on their containers.

Be an approved container. Some containers are made out of materials that cannot be recycled. These containers may not be approved (by the Queensland Government) as an eligible container as the scheme requires that when a refund is paid on a container that container must be recycled.

See the full list here

Envirobank Recycling, Redbank Plains

Redbank Plains Rd and Argyle St, Redbank Plains

Type: Drop-offs / Reverse vending machines

Payment: EFT

02 82070188

Envirobank Recycling, Karalee

259-277 Mt Crosby Rd, Karalee

Type: Drop-offs / Reverse vending machines

Payment: EFT

02 82070188

The Big Red Shed, Raceview

30 East Owen St, Raceview

Type: Drop-offs (bag it, tag it, drop it)

Payment: EFT

0732795036, wayne@thebigredshed.com.au

Re.Turn It (Brisbane), Yamanto

405 Warwick Rd, Yamanto

Type: Drop-offs (bag it, tag it, drop it)

Payment: EFT

073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au

TOMRA Collection, West Ipswich

355 Brisbane St, West Ipswich

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: EFT

1300 11 88 88, ad.qld@tomra.com

Re.Turn It, West Ipswich

272 Brisbane St, West Ipswich

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: EFT

073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au

Re.Turn It, Rosewood

27 John St, Rosewood

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: EFT

073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au

Fernvale Futures Centre

1483 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale

Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points

Payment: EFT

0754 624 461, recycling@anuha.com.au

Laidley Transfer Station

63 Burgess Rd, Laidley

Type: Drop-offs (bag it, tag it, drop it)

Payment: EFT

0754 624 461, recycling@anuha.com.au

Re.Turn It, Gatton

9 Byrne St, Gaton

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: EFT

073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au

Gatton Tip Shop

64 Fords Rd, Gatton

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: EFT

0754 624 461, recycling@anuha.com.au

Re.Turn It, Boonah

16A High St, Boonah

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: EFT

073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au

Pipeliner Park

2 Heap St, Esk

Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points

Payment: EFT

0754 624 461, recycling@anuha.com.au