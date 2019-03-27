How Ipswich families have made $1.45 million in four months

With TOMRA this packed, it's no wonder Ipswich has raked in so much money.

IPSWICH families have cleaned up to the tune of $1.45 million by recycling in the Containers for Change scheme.

Samantha Keegan, spokesperson for Containers for Change estimates that in the space of four-and-a-half months 14.5 million containers, worth 10c a pop, have been deposited.

She said Ipswich has a number of Return-it bag drop-off points at charity partners, including the Salvos, Vinnies, Lifeline and even a Night Owl at Springfield Lakes.

"These sites have the bags of containers dropped off at them which are picked up and taken to a depot for counting and processing," she said.

"We can definitely say Ipswich residents have redeemed more than 14.4 million containers to March 17."

More than 10 million containers have been recycled at the TOMRA Recycling Centre in West Ipswich, and more than four million have been dropped into the Re.Turn-it deposit at Salvos, Bundamba.

QUICK FACTS:

$14.4M containers recycled to date

$1.45M refunded to community

3.6 containers per resident

725,000 containers per week

TOMRA: 10M returned

Re.Turn-it: 4M returned

"We know that bag drop-off points do quite small volumes compared to depots due to space limitations, so this figure is unlikely to boost the number by much," Ms Keegan said.

"It would be safe to say Ipswich residents have redeemed more than 14.5 million containers from November 1, 2018 to March 17, 2019, or approximately 725,000 per week.

"That's just over 3.6 containers for every man, woman and child in Ipswich since the scheme began (in a city of 200,000 people), which is pretty good.

"On the basis of this figure, we can say that $1.45 million has been returned to charities, not-for-profit organisations, community and sporting groups and residents in the Ipswich area."

The scheme began November 1 last year and most aluminium, glass, plastic, steel and liquid paperboard beverage containers between 150ml and three litres are eligible for a 10c refund when returned to a container refund point.

There are 14 drop-off points in Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer and Scenic Rim areas.

All containers must display the refund mark so the container refund point operator can see if the container is part of the scheme. Most containers will already have a refund mark for SA and NT and these containers are eligible under Containers for Change.